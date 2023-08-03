Lucerne Valley man suspected of killing wife in front of family has been arrested

Desiderio Ramos Cedillo, 57, was arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing his wife and trying to stab a second female at a home in Lucerne Valley, sheriff’s officials said.

A 57-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of stabbing his wife to death and trying to stab a second woman at a home in Lucerne Valley, authorities said.

Desiderio Ramos Cedillo, of Lucerne Valley, was booked on suspicion of homicide stemming from the Aug. 1 incident in the 9800 Block of Midway Avenue, sheriff's officials said.

Here's what deputies say happened.

At 3:43 a.m., deputies from the Victor Valley substation responded after a caller told emergency dispatchers that her father had stabbed her mother.

When deputies arrived, they found Ramos Cedillo being held down by family members and his wife, Angela Perez, 59, lying motionless in the master bedroom. Deputies said they began CPR on Perez until emergency medical personnel arrived.

Despite trying to save the woman, Perez died at the home in front of her family.

Detectives from the sheriff’s homicide unit also responded and took over the investigation. They learned that after Ramos Cedillo stabbed his wife, he tried to stab a second woman inside the home. Deputies didn't say how the woman was related to the family.

Cedillo is behind bars at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto. He's been denied bail and is expected in court Friday.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the homicide investigators at 909-890-4904. Callers who want to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Deputies arrest Lucerne Valley man accused of slaying wife with knife