A woman is accused killing her 61-year-old husband inside a Lucerne Valley home, sheriff’s officials reported.

At 9:51 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a suspicious circumstances call at a home in the 32600 block of Highway 18. When deputies arrived, they found Pierre Antoine dead inside the home.

Jennifer Antoine, 48, is suspected of fatally shooting her husband, Pierre Antoine, 61, at a home in Lucerne Valley, sheriff's officials reported.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and took over the investigation. Detectives said they believe that Jennifer Antoine, 48, shot and killed her husband.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of homicide and booked into the High Desert Detention Center. She remains behind bars without bail.

Detectives haven't released a motive or if the couple had a history of domestic violence.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the sheriff’s homicide detail at 909-890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Lucerne Valley woman accused of fatally shooting her husband