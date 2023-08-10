Luchese mob boss Vic Amuso ‘too destructive to society’ to get early prison release, judge says

The aging boss of the Luchese Crime Family, who ordered nine rub-outs and three attempted hits, put too much evil into the world to be granted compassionate release, a federal judge ruled Thursday.

Vittorio “Vic” Amuso, 88, argued that what was left of his health was crumbling away in federal prison. but Judge Frederic Block rejected his request to spend his final days home with family. He’s serving a life sentence and has been in prison for 32 years.

Amuso made his request through the bipartisan First Step Act — a law Block praised when he decided to shorten the sentence of mob capo Anthony Russo, who ordered two murders during the bloody Colombo crime family civil war.

But Amuso’s crimes were too great for the judge to entertain his release.

“Given the depth and breadth of Amuso’s role in the Luchese Family, and the harm exacted on both individuals and the community, the Court cannot in good conscience reduce his sentence. His conduct was simply too serious, too disrespectful of the law, and too destructive to the fabric of society to warrant anything other than a life sentence,” Block wrote.

Amuso’s health, though deteriorating, was being managed by the federal Bureau of Prisons, Block wrote, and his advancing age is “a product of his life sentence, rather than extraordinary and compelling circumstances.”

Although he complains of deterioration of his medical state, he has not received a terminal diagnosis, nor has he endured any prolonged hospital stays, Block wrote.

Federal prosecutors said in a court filing last month that Amuso is still calling the shots as the Luchese boss from his prison in Butner, N.C., an allegation his lawyers have described as a fiction spread by a delusional confidential informant.

Amuso was found guilty at trial of orchestrating nine murders and three attempted murders between 1988 and 1991, including four killings where he thought the victim was cooperating with federal authorities.

In one of those murders, the Aug. 24, 1990 shooting and stabbing of longtime Luchese soldier Bruno Facciola, the killers shoved a dead canary in the victim’s mouth to warn anyone else of the consequences of singing to the feds.

“His reign of the Luchese Family was replete with bloodshed,” Block wrote. “At Amuso’s command, more than a dozen individuals were ordered to be killed, and nine were actually slain — for the purpose of maintaining power over a criminal enterprise — all while amassing illicit wealth at the expense of New York City and its surrounding areas, including its legitimate business owners, taxpayers, and members of industries and unions corrupted by its influence.”