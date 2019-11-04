Is Lucibel (EPA:ALUCI) Using Too Much Debt?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Lucibel SA (EPA:ALUCI) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Lucibel's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Lucibel had €1.67m of debt in December 2018, down from €2.38m, one year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of €1.60m, its net debt is less, at about €71.0k.

A Look At Lucibel's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Lucibel had liabilities of €6.10m due within 12 months and liabilities of €2.56m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €1.60m as well as receivables valued at €4.77m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by €2.29m.

Given Lucibel has a market capitalization of €13.8m, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. But either way, Lucibel has virtually no net debt, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is Lucibel's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

In the last year Lucibel had negative earnings before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 9.0%, to €18m. We would much prefer see growth.

Caveat Emptor

Over the last twelve months Lucibel produced an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss. Its EBIT loss was a whopping €4.1m. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. We would feel better if it turned its trailing twelve month loss of €5.1m into a profit. So to be blunt we do think it is risky. When we look at a riskier company, we like to check how their profits (or losses) are trending over time. Today, we're providing readers this interactive graph showing how Lucibel's profit, revenue, and operating cashflow have changed over the last few years.