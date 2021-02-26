Lucid Motors delays electric vehicle production due to COVID-19 holdups

Ben Geman
·1 min read

Arrival of the first vehicle from the high-profile, soon-to-be public EV startup Lucid Motors will take longer than the company planned.

Driving the news: Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson said in an open letter that COVID-19 is forcing a delay in production of the luxury Lucid Air sedan.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • "From testing activities to supplier availability to preparing for sales and service, COVID-19 has affected all workstreams," he said of the delay, which was also acknowledged in a Bloomberg interview this week.

  • He said that despite progress, "we won’t be able to start delivering Lucid Air this spring at the level of quality we insist on providing."

  • The company hopes to start production from its Arizona factory "as early as we can in the second half of 2021."

Why it matters: The Financial Times puts it well, noting the delay "highlighted, for anyone perhaps unfamiliar with Tesla’s own meandering journey to profitability, how timelines can slip in the electric-car business."

Yes, but: "Tesla rival" is a term thrown around too much, but Lucid does appear well-poised to make inroads in the EV market.

  • It's well-capitalized with backing from Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund and the Air boasts some impressive specs, notably a 500-plus mile range.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • The 1080 HP Lucid Air EV Will Be Delayed Until the Second Half of the Year

    The startup's CEO says the eagerly anticipated EV won't be released until it is truly ready.

  • Lucid Air Electric Sedan Will Miss Spring Delivery Timetable

    Luxury EV maker says COVID-19 and supply challenges mean it can't produce a car 'at the level of quality we insist on providing' until later in the year.

  • Lukashenko's son replaces father at helm of Belarusian Olympic Committee after ban

    Belarus on Friday appointed Viktor Lukashenko, son of President Alexander Lukashenko, to replace his father at the helm of their country's National Olympic Committee after both were banned from attending the Olympic Games. Alexander Lukashenko, who had served as the head of the Belarusian Olympic Committee since 1997, claimed his sixth presidential term in August last year in a vote the opposition says was rigged and marred with violations. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said in December last year the leadership of the Belarusian Olympic Committee had "not appropriately protected the Belarusian athletes from political discrimination."

  • Food waste: How does one French supermarket outperform the entire sector in the UK?

    Exclusive: Success of scheme in France highlights failings of UK’s approach to tackling food waste

  • EV startup Lucid delays deliveries of the Air, its Tesla Model S rivaling luxury sedan

    With a range exceeding 500 miles and a base price of $69,900, the Lucid Air is one of the most promising Tesla Model S competitors to date.

  • Massachusetts bus driver's gift makes student's day

    A Beverly public schools bus driver has become an unsung hero.

  • Far-right Proud Boys leader condemns Capitol rioters but says he 'won't cry' about politicians

    ‘I'm not going to worry about people that their only worry in life is to be re-elected,’ says Enrique Tarrio

  • YieldStreet Weighs Options Including Sale, Starting Own SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- YieldStreet Inc., the online firm that offers esoteric investments to affluent individuals, is exploring options including a sale, while also weighing setting up a special purpose acquisition company of its own, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The New York-based company is working with an adviser to solicit interest from potential buyers including blank-check firms, and separately, is in early discussions with potential co-sponsors for its own SPAC, said the people, who requested anonymity because the talks are private. Merging with a SPAC is an increasingly popular way to go public, and some closely held companies have also sought to raise vehicles of their own.Representatives for YieldStreet declined to comment.YieldStreet, started in 2015 and led by founder and Chief Executive Officer Milind Mehere, pitches itself as a source of passive income for investors who have at least $1 million in net worth or make $200,000 or more a year. It helps provide access to loan deals backed by assets including commercial real estate, litigation financing and art. Venture capital firms including Greycroft and Raine Ventures have invested in YieldStreet, as has Soros Fund Management.A number of financial technology companies including Social Finance Inc., Payoneer Inc., MoneyLion and Bakkt have agreed to go public through mergers with blank-check firms.Meanwhile, Figure, a blockchain lending startup led by former SoFi CEO Mike Cagney, this month raised $287.5 million for a SPAC. In its initial public offering filing, which lists Mike Vranos’s Ellington Management Group as a sponsor, the Figure SPAC said it’s seeking a target that can benefit from Figure’s technology platform built on Provenance blockchain.Almost 250 new U.S. SPACs have announced plans to go public in 2021, seeking a combined $74 billion, according to Bloomberg data. That compares with around 230 that collectively raised $78 billion in 2020.(Updates with potential sale starting in first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A culture war has been brewing at the Capitol for years. Now it's at a boiling point.

    A culture war has been brewing for years. Now amplified by the Capitol riots, the climate is "definitely one of the bad moments in American history."

  • The Longest Flights in the World

    From New York to Singapore, and Auckland to Doha, these are the longest flight routes in the world this year.

  • U.S. Senate referee says Democrats cannot include $15 minimum wage in COVID bill

    In a blow to Democrats, the Senate parliamentarian ruled the chamber cannot include President Joe Biden's proposed $15-an-hour minimum wage in a $1.9 trillion coronavirus bill the party aims to pass without Republican votes, lawmakers said on Thursday. Democrats and progressives had hoped to include the minimum wage increase in the legislation to help cushion the economic blow of the coronavirus pandemic and better compensate low-wage workers who have spent months on the front lines of the health crisis as essential workers. Biden is "disappointed in the decision," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement, and "will work with leaders in Congress to determine the best path forward because no one in this country should work full time and live in poverty."

  • Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Shares Could Be 31% Above Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Triton International Limited ( NYSE:TRTN ) by...

  • Third Stimulus Checks Are One Step Closer to Reality – How Much Will You Get?

    The House passed President Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package. While the bill faces hurdles in the Senate, the provisions authorizing another round of stimulus payments seem safe.

  • Warren Buffett In Annual Letter Signals More Stock Buybacks Coming This Year, Says Don't 'Bet Against America'

    Warren Buffett in his annual letter to shareholders offered words of encouragement to a battered country while also signaling that more stock buybacks are to come. Buffett's Annual Letter: The letter from the 90-year-old chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) was even more anticipated than usual this year, because his influential voice has largely been silent since his last letter, which came in the very early days of the pandemic. A lot has happened since, from the contentious election and ensuing fallout, to the arrival of retailer investors pushing "stonks," not to mention the meteoric rise of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Buffett's lieutenant, Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger, spoke on Wednesday about some of these issues. He said the trading in stocks such as GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) was tantamount to "betting on racehorses" and cast doubt on the idea that Bitcoin will ever replace regular money as the world's primary medium of exchange. Buffett in his letter did not talk about cryptocurrency or GameStop, but he did touch on the turmoil of the past year, without directly referencing any particular event. He used the stories of companies throughout the country that he has invested in, such as GEICO and Pilot Travel Centers, to deliver a simple, clear message: "Never bet against America." (Italics in original.) "There has been no incubator for unleashing human potential like America. Despite some severe interruptions, our country’s economic progress has been breathtaking," he wrote. "Beyond that, we retain our constitutional aspiration of becoming 'a more perfect union.' Progress on that front has been slow, uneven and often discouraging. We have, however, moved forward and will continue to do so." Earnings, Stock Repurchases: As for the latest numbers on the company's performance, the letter showed Berkshire earned $42.5 billion last year, down 48% from 2019's $81.4 billion. This included an $11 billion loss from a write-down in subsidiary and affiliate businesses, particularly the 2016 purchase of Portland, Oregon-based metal fabricator Precision Castparts. The company does business in the aerospace industry — not the best one to be in last year. In his letter, Buffett said he overpaid for the company and that last year's "adverse developments" in the industry made that clear. "I was simply too optimistic about PCC’s normalized profit potential," Buffett wrote. The company spent $24.7 billion to repurchase the equivalent of 80,998 "A" shares last year, including $9 billion in the fourth quarter. That is likely to continue: "Berkshire has repurchased more shares since year-end and is likely to further reduce its share count in the future," Buffett wrote. Berkshire also as usual listed its top holdings by market value. They included Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO), American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) and Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC). Filings from Berkshire earlier this month showed the company trimmed its positions in Apple while piling into drug, telecom and oil companies in the latest quarter. Recent Price Action: Berkshire's class B shares ended Friday at $240.51, down for the week at 0.54%. Class A shares were down 0.88% to $364,580. Photo Courtesy Wikimedia Commons. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBitcoin Hits Another All-Time High30,000 Macs Infected With Newly Detected Form Of Malware, Dubbed 'Silver Sparrow'© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Less than half of Americans support student loan forgiveness: poll

    A new survey from Yahoo Finance and The Harris Poll finds 46% of Americans support some level of student loan forgiveness.

  • Top VW China Manager Said to Eye Joining Renault as Local CEO

    (Bloomberg) -- Soh Weiming, one of Volkswagen AG’s most senior executives in China, is leaving the carmaker after more than 15 years and considering an offer to become Renault SA’s China country head, according to people familiar with the matter.Soh may join Renault as soon as next month, the people said, asking not to be identified because the discussions are private. A spokesperson for VW China confirmed Soh had left the company, declining to comment further, while Renault in China said it didn’t have any information at the current time. Soh declined to provide details on his future plans when contacted via WeChat.Something of an iconic figure in China’s auto industry, Soh helped to establish VW’s Mobility Asia unit in 2018. A wholly owned subsidiary of VW, Mobility Asia is at the heart of the carmaker’s high-tech efforts in the region, driving research and development around autonomous driving, artificial intelligence and smart-car ecosystems.Most recently, Soh was head of China sales at VW and previously worked at Daimler AG in China.In an internal VW memo announcing Soh’s departure seen by Bloomberg, the executive was lauded as a “trailblazer” who boosted sales and built a strong local team that made VW a “backbone force of the Chinese automotive industry.” Mobility Asia was his “brainchild,” it said.Luring a manager like Soh could indicate Renault is rethinking its position on China as the market booms. Last year, the company scaled back its already limited presence in Asia’s biggest economy, transferring its 50% stake in a local venture to partner Dongfeng Motor Corp. as the pandemic weighed on demand. It still has other pacts with Chinese partners, however, for electric cars and light commercial vehicles.Electric-vehicle demand in what is the world’s biggest car market is set to soar over the coming years as consumers embrace cleaner automobiles and the cost of EVs tumbles. Research firm Canalys said in a report earlier this week that EV sales in China may grow more than 50% in 2021.“Prospects are very good,” said Chris Jones, Canalys’s chief automotive analyst. “There is already an excellent network of standardized public EV chargers, good government support and now a return to strong consumer demand.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 'The first rule of a happy life,’ according to 97-year-old Charlie Munger

    “A happy life is very simple,” the 97-year-old Munger said during the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Daily Journal Corporation.

  • House Approves $3,000 Child Tax Credit for 2021

    The proposal would temporarily increase the child tax credit to $3,000 or $3,600 per child for most families and have 50% of it paid in advance by the IRS.

  • Your next stimulus check just cleared a big hurdle — what's the timing now?

    Here's what still has to happen, now that the U.S. House has given its OK.

  • Bank of Montreal (BMO) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?

    Bank of Montreal (BMO) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).