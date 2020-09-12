Lucid Motors will launch an electric SUV on the heels of its Air sedan — see the first images of 'Project Gravity'

Lucid Motors Project Gravity. Lucid Motors

After debuting its all-electric sedan, the Air, Lucid Motors also published images of its upcoming SUV.

For now, it's called Project Gravity and it will be built on the same platform as the Air.

A company spokesperson told Business Insider that Lucid hopes to bring Project Gravity to market by 2023.

On the heels of the all-electric Lucid Air sedan, California EV startup Lucid Motors also released a handful of shadowy images of its upcoming all-electric SUV.

As a reminder, the Air is the luxury EV that can beat a Tesla Model S on paper and will have a super spacious interior. Prices for the base model will start at $80,000, which will be available in 2022. The mid-tier version will be available in Q2 of next year.

A company spokesperson declined to provide any specifics on the SUV but did say that it's currently called Project Gravity. Project Gravity will be built on the same platform as the Air — Lucid's LEAP skateboard EV architecture. The company aims to bring the SUV to market in 2023.

In addition to debuting the Air all-electric sedan, California EV startup Lucid Motors also published photos of its upcoming SUV.

Currently, it's called Project Gravity and will likely be the second EV Lucid launches.

Project Gravity will ride on the same platform as the Air sedan.

That platform is the Lucid Electric Advanced Platform, or "LEAP." It's a skateboard EV architecture.

Lucid Air. Lucid

In an interview with Business Insider, Lucid CEO and CTO Peter Rawlinson said he wants Lucid to be a car company more than an SUV company.

But every luxury lineup needs an SUV because people love to buy them.

A Lucid spokesperson declined to provide further specifics on Project Gravity.

Therefore, things like the price and performance are unknown.

But Lucid does plan to bring the SUV to market in 2023, or about two years after the Air arrives.

