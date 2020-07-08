Lucid Motors Opening 20 Sales and Service Locations in North America through 2021

Lucid Studios to support a direct sales model for Lucid Air and future models, Service Centers deliver a luxury experience with embedded technology

NEWARK, Calif., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Motors, which seeks to set new standards for sustainable transportation with its advanced luxury EVs, today announced plans to open 20 retail locations – known as Lucid Studios – and Service Centers throughout North America by the end of 2021.

Most immediately, Lucid will open Studios and Service Centers in the following locations:

Silicon Valley Studio: Located at Lucid's Global Headquarters in Newark, CA

Los Angeles Studios: Located at 9022 Wilshire Blvd in Beverly Hills, CA , and at Westfield Century City in Century City, CA

San Jose Studio: Located at Westfield Valley Fair in San Jose, CA

Miami Studio: Located at Brickell City Centre in Miami, FL

West Palm Beach Studio: Located at Rosemary Square in West Palm Beach, FL

New York City Studio: Located in the Meatpacking District, NY

DC Metro Studio: Located at Tysons Corner Center in Tysons, VA

With a direct-to-consumer model, Lucid will offer a digitally enhanced luxury experience tailored to each customer's purchase and ownership preferences. Customers will have the option to visit a Studio in person, make their inquiries entirely online, or any combination of the two. The company's California-inspired design aesthetic is integrated throughout the experience in both physical spaces and digital experiences.

For Lucid Studios, this translates to an efficient design that supports every phase of the customer journey, from discovery to delivery and every moment in between. To that end, Lucid purposely selected spaces with relatively small footprints in high-traffic areas, where customers can spend time in a thoughtfully designed space that highlights Lucid's advanced technology in a warm atmosphere of natural, sustainable materials.

"Just as the Lucid Air is meticulously designed and engineered to be a new benchmark in the luxury electric car segment, we designed Lucid Studios to be engaging, to start conversations and to help educate people about the performance and efficiency benchmarks possible in an electric vehicle," said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO, Lucid Motors. "A Lucid Studio is a place for people to learn about our unique brand while supporting every facet of the customer journey."

Furthermore, Lucid is creating an elevated digital experience that complements the purchase process and extends into ownership. A new website will soon launch in conjunction with the Global Reveal of the Lucid Air with comprehensive information about this groundbreaking product. Within the site, the world's most advanced configurator will enable prospective owners to customize their own car and view it from any angle in a variety of environments. The Lucid app will let customers communicate with the company on any topic, including servicing. And over-the-air updates will keep every Lucid Air's in-car technology up to date.

Specific to service, once customers take delivery of their vehicle, the experience is entrusted to the Lucid Service team, which is guided by a set of core principles to deliver an ownership experience of the highest standard. This includes a commitment to anticipating customer needs, offering time-saving solutions, and minimizing repair times. A nationwide network of service centers, mobile service providers, and certified collision repair centers will be linked to Lucid's centralized customer care group to address anything that cannot be remotely diagnosed and repaired. Furthermore, the Lucid Service team will personalize every customer interaction while using their preferred communication method.

"The national network of Lucid Studios and Service Center locations we are rolling out over the coming months will ensure an industry-leading experience to anyone who reserves a Lucid Air," said Zak Edson, Director of Retail Operations for Lucid. "From purchase to delivery to ownership, the experience we offer is designed to be amongst the best in the world."