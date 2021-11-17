Lucid, Rivian shares take a breather after frenzied EV rally

Workers assemble electric vehicles at the Lucid Motors plant in Casa Grande
Medha Singh
·2 min read

By Medha Singh

(Reuters) - Shares of some high-flying electric vehicle makers retreated on Wednesday, putting brakes on a euphoric rally that has seen them surpass legacy automakers such as General Motors in market capitalization despite questions about their business models.

Luxury electric car maker Lucid Group Inc, the most heavily traded U.S. stock on Wednesday, fell 2%, while Rivian Automotive Inc dropped 14%, for the first time since its blockbuster market debut last week made the company the second-most valuable U.S. automaker.

Lucid's market value eclipsed that of Ford on Tuesday after the company said it is confident of producing 20,000 of its upcoming Lucid Air sedans in 2022.

Analysts said Rivian's stunning show in its initial public offering lifted demand for other EV stocks. They added that a pullback in Tesla's stock after chief Elon Musk offloaded his stake worth billions of dollars also spurred appetite for others in the sector.

Tesla shares gained 1.1%, rising for a second day, as investors appeared to take in stride news of Musk selling another $973 million in stock to pay taxes after exercising options.

Electric pickup truck maker Canoo surged 10.9% to hit over a five-month high after the company said it would start U.S. production in the final quarter of 2022, sooner than previously announced 2023.

Lucid, Tesla and Rivian were among the top-most discussed stocks on investor-focused website stocktwits.com, signaling interest from small-time investors.

"What you're seeing is these unbelievable valuations when you don't have any profitability," said Stephanie Lang, chief investment officer at wealth management firm Homrich Berg.

"You have to be careful here because oftentimes when valuations really are stretched and have no basis, that's going to end badly."

Graphic: Three of the most valuable U.S. carmakers are EVs now Three of the most valuable U.S. carmakers are EVs now -https://graphics.reuters.com/TESLA-MUSK/zgpomkyaopd/chart.png

(Reporting by Medha Singh and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk met with Brazilian minister to discuss bringing SpaceX's Starlink internet to the Amazon rainforest

    The government said SpaceX's Starlink internet could help monitor illegal deforestation in the Amazon rainforest, which Brazil wants to stop by 2028.

  • Tesla: JP Morgan sues for $162m after Musk tweets

    Bank accuses Tesla of "flagrantly" breaching a deal after tweets in 2018 sparked share volatility.

  • Lucid Group Reports a Loss, Confirms 2022 Production Target

    Electric vehicle maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) reported on Nov. 15 that it lost $524.4 million in the third quarter, or $0.43 per share, as it ramped up the start of production of its first vehicle. Revenue was just $232,000; Lucid didn't begin deliveries of its vehicles until after the end of the quarter. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected Lucid to report a loss of $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.25 million.

  • Lucid Group's customer reservations top 17,000 since end of third quarter

    Lucid Group completed its first quarter as a public company with a booming stock price and customer deliveries underway, as it seeks to grab the top spot in the burgeoning luxury EV market. After shifting its focus from EV battery and powertrain manufacturing to producing a line of luxury vehicles, the company went public in July after merging with Churchill Capital IV Corp. in one of the most hotly anticipated EV SPAC deals of the year. The jump is likely due to the company commencing more than two dozen customer deliveries of the $169,000 Air Dream Edition sedan at the end of October.

  • Investors shower love on Rivian and Lucid

    Here are two numbers that say a lot about how investors view two key electric vehicle startups: $232,000 and $89 billion.Driving the news: That's luxury EV startup Lucid Motors Q3 revenue and its market capitalization at yesterday's close of trading.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeLucid, which just began deliveries, has zoomed past Ford's market cap and matched General Motors.Meanwhile, EV startup Rivian, which just went public

  • Metaverse: a $50 billion revenue opportunity for luxury - MS

    Digital demand for fashion and luxury brands is expected to grow from current low levels and result in extra sales for the industry that could reach $50 billion by 2030, according to Morgan Stanley. "Revenue streams from digital mediums for luxury brands are negligible... We think this is about to change," strategists at the U.S. investment bank wrote in a note on Tuesday. "The Metaverse will likely take many years to develop; however, NFTs and social gaming (e.g., online games and concerts attended by people's avatars) present two nearer-term opportunities for luxury brands," it said.

  • U.S. Republican who tweeted violent Ocasio-Cortez video to face House sanction vote

    The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives was poised to punish a Republican lawmaker on Wednesday over an anime video that depicted him killing progressive Democrat Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez and swinging two swords at President Joe Biden. The House was slated to vote on a resolution to censure Representative Paul Gosar and strip him of two congressional committee assignments - a move likely to draw only a smattering of support from Republicans who have largely decried the Democrats' action as partisan politics. Gosar posted an anime video this month that showed him killing Ocasio-Cortez.

  • SoFi Stock Drops as Investors Including SoftBank Offer Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- SoFi Technologies Inc., the financial firm led by former Twitter Inc. executive Anthony Noto, said shareholders including SoftBank Group Corp. and Silver Lake Partners will sell stock of the startup in a secondary offering. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and Bei

  • Mexico arrests wife of Jalisco New Generation cartel leader Nemesio 'El Mencho' Oseguera

    A federal official, commenting about the case on condition of anonymity, said the woman arrested was Rosalinda González Valencia.

  • "QAnon Shaman" to be sentenced for role in January 6 attack

    A federal judge is set to sentence Jacob Chansley for his role in the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

  • What is Elon Musk's Starship?

    Elon Musk's company SpaceX is building a vehicle that could transform space travel.

  • Suni Lee Was Eliminated From DWTS, but She Left a Lasting Impression With an Aerial and a Split

    Suni Lee's time on Dancing With the Stars has sadly come to an end - but the renowned gymnast's final performances certainly left an impression! On Monday night, Lee and her dance partner, Sasha Farber, were sent home in a double elimination at the semifinals despite earning their best scores of the season.

  • 3 High-Flying Growth Stocks With 104% to 123% Upside, According to Wall Street

    These stocks have soared since the beginning of 2020, and they could more than double over the coming 12 months, according to high-water price targets.

  • Tired of Rivian and Lucid? 3 Better Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    With everything going on in the stock market and cryptocurrency market, it's hard for one story to dominate headlines for a day, much less a week. After debuting at a price of $78 per share, Rivian stock has already doubled. Similarly, share prices of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), a luxury EV company, have more than doubled in the last month.

  • The Stock Market Climbed Tuesday, but These 2 Stocks Took After-Hours Hits

    Wall Street had a positive day on Tuesday, buoyed by news of strong retail sales figures in the U.S. economy. Consumers have remained strong, having ample financial resources on average and doing their best to maintain their purchasing power despite inflationary pressures.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Picks Up These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    We had some serious economic news this month, when October’s inflation rate came in at 6.2% annualized. It was the sixth consecutive month +5% year-over-year inflation gains – and the highest inflation rate seen in the US since 1990. Billionaire Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, reminds investors that the worst asset to hold in this environment is cash. "Some people make the mistake of thinking that they are getting richer because they are seeing their assets go up in price without s

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    When considering investment ideas, one thing I look for is strong, double-digit revenue growth. That's because the pace at which a company can grow sales sets the bar for every other aspect of its financial performance.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 9%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    With just seven weeks left in 2021, Wall Street’s big names are firming up their year-end forecasts. Mike Wilson, chief U.S. equity strategist at Morgan Stanley, has set a 4,400 target for the S&P 500 by the end of 2022. That implies a fall of 6% from current levels. In his forecast, Wilson points out the factors that are likely to weigh on the markets, including “uncertainty around that expectation goes up materially given cost pressures, supply issues, along with tax and policy uncertainty tha

  • $8 Billion Takeover Offer Could Avert One of China's Biggest Potential Corporate Failures

    (Bloomberg) -- A consortium led by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., has emerged as the frontrunner to take over Tsinghua Unigroup Co., a deal that could fetch more than 50 billion yuan ($7.8 billion) to help keep China’s indebted chip champion afloat.Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesChronically Underfunded HBCUs Eye Scholarships in Biden BillThe Chinese central government is leaning to

  • Nvidia Analyst Raises Price Target By 78%: 'Chipmaker Has Largest TAM Expansion Opportunity In All Of Tech'

    Nvidia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares received a big upward price target revision from Credit Suisse shortly ahead of the graphic chipmaker's quarterly results. The Nvidia Analyst: Join Pitzer reiterated an Outperform rating on Nvidia and increased the price target from $225 to $400, signaling roughly 33% upside from current levels. The Nvidia Thesis: Secular tailwinds continue and risk of any crypto-correction is unlikely at least until supply improves in the second half of the calendar year 2022,