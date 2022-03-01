Lucid Sinks After Cutting Production Goal on Commodity Woes

Sean O'Kane and Ed Ludlow
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Lucid Group Inc. lowered its production target for 2022 to a range of 12,000 to 14,000 cars, down from a previous goal of 20,000 for the year, citing “extraordinary” challenges with logistics and its supply chain.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The luxury electric vehicle startup also came up short on its stated goal for deliveries last year. Lucid said Monday it delivered 125 of its Air sedans in the final quarter of 2021 after originally planning to ship more than 500. And it delayed the launch of its second vehicle, the Gravity SUV, from 2023 to the first half of 2024.

Shares of the startup fell more than 14% to $24.78 in late postmarket trading.

Lucid has produced more than 400 Air sedans to date and has delivered more than 300 to customers. It also reported more than 25,000 reservations for the vehicle and booked $26.4 million in fourth quarter revenue.

Chief Executive Officer Peter Rawlinson said on a conference call that Lucid is struggling more to secure supplies of parts such as window glass and interior carpeting than computer chips, shortages of which have tripped up many other automakers’ production plans. Lucid is navigating the procurement issues by offering to help key suppliers with logistical problems, switching contracts to new suppliers and bringing some processes in-house.

Rawlinson said earlier Monday in a statement that he expects the supply chain issues to ease in the second half of 2022 and expressed confidence that Lucid is well poised to capitalize on demand for its vehicles.

Saudi Arabian Plant

A 2.85 million-square-foot expansion of its Casa Grande, Arizona, vehicle assembly facility is “on track,” according to the statement. Lucid also said it recently leased land in Saudi Arabia where it plans to build its second factory. Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund owns more than 60% of Lucid.

Lucid said Monday that it expects to start construction on the Saudi Arabian factory this year. Chairman Andrew Liveris previously told Bloomberg TV that he expects the second plant to open by 2026.

Lucid became one of two electric vehicle startups to make its first deliveries late last year, along with Amazon.com Inc.-backed Rivian Automotive Inc. The Newark, California-based company is targeting a much higher-end buyer than Rivian, as the initial version of Lucid’s Air sedan costs $169,000.

The launch of the Air has not come without some issues, as just last week Lucid issued a recall over a potential safety defect. Lucid also shipped some of the first sedans without a promised driver-assistance feature, which the company promised to add after delivery via an over-the-air software update.

(Updates with CEO comments from fifth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Lucid stock falls 14% after luxury EV maker slashes production outlook

    Lucid Group Inc. stock fell more than 14% late Monday after the luxury EV maker slashed its production outlook, citing "extraordinary" supply-chain and logistics problems, and quarterly losses ballooned to more than $1 billion.

  • Signal says messages circulating about app's hacking false

    Signal said in a tweet that it saw an uptick in usage in Eastern Europe and the rumor messages were often attributed to official government sources that read "attacks on Signal platform." "This is false and Signal is not under attack", the company said, adding that these rumors are part of a coordinated misinformation campaign "meant to encourage people to use less secure alternatives." Signal's statement comes after a spate of cyberattacks knocked down Ukrainian banking and government websites along with Russian government owned-websites and state-run media outlets.

  • Lucid cuts 2022 production goal, shares slide

    Luxury electric car maker Lucid Group on Monday revised down its production forecast for this year due to "extraordinary supply chain and logistics challenges," knocking its shares down 14%. Electric vehicle startups like Rivian Automotive and Lordstown Motors, which have raised money in public listings, have fallen short of their own production targets. In late October, Lucid started deliveries of its $169,000 Lucid Air premium electric sedans, which have an estimated driving range of 520 miles (835 km) per change, a longer range than rival Tesla.

  • Sanctions on Russia Puts Focus on China’s Central Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank could provide a financial lifeline to Russia if Beijing decides to buck Western efforts to cut its strategic partner out of the global financial system.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldManchin Calls for More U.S. Energy Production: Ukraine UpdateUkraine Fighting Overshadows Chance of Russia Talks’ SuccessSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step I

  • Zoom Reports Slowing Growth, but This Stock Is Monday's Real After-Hours Winner

    The stock market was mixed on Monday as investors tried to reconcile everything happening around the world.

  • Zoom stock falls despite Q4 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down fourth-quarter earnings for Zoom.

  • Russian Oil Tankers Are Still Loading for the U.S., for Now

    (Bloomberg) -- Two cargoes of Russian oil loaded late last week for U.S. ports may be among the last shipments of their kind as the market seeks alternatives amid mounting sanctions against Russia’s financial system.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldManchin Calls for More U.S. Energy Production: Ukraine UpdateUkraine Fighting Overshadows Chance of Russia Talks’ SuccessSWIFT Russian B

  • Why Nio Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Chinese electric car leader Nio (NYSE: NIO) jumped in early trading Monday after the company announced, Sunday night, that it will conduct a secondary listing of its Class A ordinary shares on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. Nio stock is up a solid 7% as of 10:40 a.m. ET. Nio says its shares will begin trading in Hong Kong on March 10, in lots of 10 shares.

  • Why Rivian Automotive Stock Popped 6.5% Monday

    The EV stock's investors are waiting for a financial update after the bell today, but not from Rivian.

  • Toyota Halts Operations at All Japan Plants Due to Suspected Cyberattack

    The decision means all 28 lines at 14 plants across Japan have stopped.

  • The most photographed American of the 19th century had ties to New Bedford

    According to the American Writers Museum, this New Bedford historic figure is the most photographed American of the 19th century.

  • West targets Russia's elite by limiting 'golden passport' citizenship sales as it applies pressure on the country with further economic measures

    Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, said the new measures intend to "cripple Putin's ability to finance his war machine."

  • Rouble-crypto trading soars as sanctions hit Russian currency

    Trading volumes between the Russian rouble and the Tether cryptocurrency spiked sharply on Monday as the local currency tumbled to a record low on Western sanctions, data shared with Reuters showed. Rouble-denominated trades with the Tether - a so-called stablecoin - hit $29.4 million, their highest this year and around three times more than a week earlier, according to Arcane Research, an Oslo-based digital asset researcher. Stablecoins are a type of cryptocurrency designed to avoid the wild fluctuations that plague bitcoin.

  • Zoom Projects Sales That Miss Estimates on Slowing Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Zoom Video Communications Inc. projected sales for the current quarter that fell short of Wall Street’s estimates, ramping up pressure on the software vendor to show it can continue to grow beyond the pandemic boom. Shares were little changed in extended trading, after earlier dropping as much as 15%. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldManchin Calls for More U.S. Energy

  • Lucid slashed its production targets by up to 40%, sending its shares tumbling

    Lucid Group Inc.'s shares swelled Monday on anticipation of its fourth-quarter results — before losing all their gains and more in the wake of its actual report. The Newark company also announced results that missed analysts' expectation and its previous forecasts.

  • Lucid Stock Sinks As Tesla Rival Slashes 2022 Production Outlook

    Lucid Motors significantly missed earnings estimates for its fourth quarter late Monday and slashed 2022 production outlook. Earlier, Lordstown Motors joined Nikola in reporting smaller-than-feared losses. Lucid stock fell hard in afterhours trade.

  • Buying the Russia Dip? Consider These Stocks.

    The Euro Stoxx 600 has lost more than the S&P 500, its American counterpart. And historically, European stocks have fared well after a geopolitical crisis.

  • Australia's Q4 GDP looking even stronger as trade surprises

    Australia's trade performance last quarter was much less of a drag on the economy than first thought implying upside risk for growth, even as imports outstripped exports and hefty dividend payments flowed offshore. Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday showed the current account surplus narrowed to A$12.7 billion ($9.22 billion), from A$22 billion in the third quarter. Yet net exports trimmed only 0.2 percentage points from gross domestic product in the quarter, when analysts had looked for a 1.0 percentage point hit.

  • Mumbai Film Festival Considers Physical Screenings After Filmmakers’ Appeal to Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    UPDATED: Filmmakers have a glimmer of hope after the Mumbai Film Festival said it would consider physical screenings, but did not make any promises. “We feel the disappointment of the filmmakers,” a statement released by the festival board of trustees and team on Monday said. “We are working on a plan to manage a physical […]

  • China to Add 3,000 ‘Little Giants’ This Year to Spur Innovation

    (Bloomberg) -- China is accelerating its ambitious program that supports startups in industries such as chipmaking and biotech, part of its effort to challenge the U.S. in crucial technologies.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldManchin Calls for More U.S. Energy Production: Ukraine UpdateUkraine Fighting Overshadows Chance of Russia Talks’ SuccessSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to S