Lucille Ball's daughter sets record straight about Nicole Kidman playing her mother

Drew Weisholtz

Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz’s daughter wants fans concerned about the upcoming film about her parents to take a deep breath.

On Sunday, Lucie Arnaz posted a video on Facebook responding after fans expressed their dismay when early reports revealed Nicole Kidman will portray Ball in "Being the Ricardos," an upcoming movie about her and Arnaz by writer-director Aaron Sorkin.

Fellow Oscar winner Javier Barden has reportedly been tapped to portray Arnaz. The casting news has not been made official, but was reported in Deadline and other trade publications, prompting some fans to complain about it.

"I felt I should just at least calm the waters here," Arnaz said in her video on Facebook. "There seems to be a lot of discussion about Nicole Kidman. It should be Debra Messing. It should be Carole Cook, I don’t know."

Arnaz, 69, reminded people that the movie is not an update of "I Love Lucy" and its classic episodes, but rather her parents’ real-life story.

Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz (Getty Images)
"Here’s the deal. You should understand. We are not doing a remake of 'I Love Lucy.' No one has to impersonate Lucy Ricardo nor do the Vitameatavegamin routine, or the chocolate factory routine or any of the silly things," she said.

"It's the story of Lucille Ball, my actual mother, not Lucy Ricardo, and her husband, Dezi Arnaz, my dad, not Ricky Ricardo. There will be humor in the film, but it is a story of the two of them and how they met and what went right with finding the show, what went wrong, their relationship, their love affair."

Ball died in 1989 at the age of 77. Arnaz died in 1986 at the age of 69. The couple, who also had a son, Desi Arnaz Jr., married in 1940 and divorced in 1960.

Nicole Kidman will reportedly play Lucille Ball, while Javier Bardem is expected to take a turn as Desi Arnaz. (Getty Images)
Arnaz said her parents’ legendary sitcom will not be an integral part of the movie, but will instead serve as a key backdrop.

"Now, of course it's going to have 'I Love Lucy' in it," she said. "As a matter of fact, Aaron Sorkin has set it on the stage of a filming one week of rehearsal, rehearsing and filming the show. But all this other stuff takes place during that time. Very little of the show is actually 'I Love Lucy'-type stuff. I don’t think you will be disappointed with that, however.

"Aaron has done a wonderful job of bringing these characters to life, and it's just a little soupcon. It’s a little slice of life in their journey. It's not the whole story. It's not a biopic from cradle to grave. It is a two-hour feature film about these two people and some of the remarkable things that they lived through. So I hope I can set the record straight here, and just say, stop arguing about who should play her, 'She doesn't look like her, her nose isn't the same, she isn't as funny.'"

Arnaz wrapped up by telling everyone it will all work out in the end.

"Just trust us, it's going to be a nice film, and P.S. The voting is over," she said. "I love all of you."

