Who is Lucille Puckett, a Democratic candidate for Charlotte mayor?

Name: Lucille Puckett

Political party: Democratic

Age as of Nov. 8, 2022: 55

Campaign website: None provided.

Email: LucillePuckett4Mayor@gmail.com

Occupation: Founder and Director of Take Back Our H.O.O.D.S. a nonprofit mission is to help decrease violence and rebuild safer neighborhoods.

Education: Associate in Human Services, Bachelors in Social Work, Master in Business Administration, some Law

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought): This is my 5th run for Mayor and the issues are still the same and getting worse. Violence and Safety and Housing.

Please list your highlights of civic involvement.

Describe the leadership that Charlotte’s mayor needs to provide for the City Council and the city at large over the next two years.

The mayor of Charlotte needs to exhibit visionary and inclusive leadership, fostering collaboration and communication with the City Council to address key issues. They should prioritize transparency, actively engage with the community, and advocate for policies that promote economic growth, social equity, and sustainable development. Balancing the needs of various stakeholders and effectively managing resources will be crucial in steering the city towards its goals over the next two years.

What do you see as the most important issues the mayor needs to cultivate solutions for in order to drive Charlotte forward?

Some important issues for me as the mayor of Charlotte to address would include improving safety for ALL residents, transportation infrastructure, promoting economic growth and job opportunities, addressing low-income, affordable housing and homelessness, enhancing education, youth programs and workforce development, and fostering community engagement.

What’s the minimum and the maximum commitment Charlotte should give to the Carolina Panthers for stadium renovations?

The Mayor should first assess the feasibility, cost, and potential return on investment of such a commitment. Engaging with stakeholders, conducting thorough research, and soliciting public input can help make an informed decision. It’s important for the Mayor to transparently communicate the benefits, risks, and rationale behind the decision to the City Council and the public.

Is there an area where you disagree with your party on local or state issues? Why?

It’s important that as the mayor to strike a balance between their my vision and the community’s broader interests. While I may not fully agree with the UDO in its current form, I will still work to ensure that any modifications align with the goals of equitable growth, livability, and climate resilience outlined in the 2040 Comprehensive Plan. Open communication, collaboration, and thoughtful decision-making will be essential in navigating this situation.

What one professional or political accomplishment are you most proud of?

