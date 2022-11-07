Luckey pleads guilty to Bedford double murder

Nov. 7—Theodore Luckey drove to New Hampshire on Aug. 21, 2021, from New Jersey in hopes of making amends with a former boyfriend he met in prison who had broken up with him, but also had other plans in mind, a prosecutor said.

Before leaving Asbury Park, N.J., Luckey, 44, went to a hardware store and bought a Gerber machete to be "prepared for the worst" if things didn't go the way he wanted with Nathan Cashman of Manchester, said prosecutor Adam Woods during a plea and sentencing hearing Monday in Hillsborough Superior Court.

On Aug. 21, Luckey killed Cashman, 28, after chasing him around multiple levels of the Country Inn & Suites on South River Road in Bedford in which Cashman had more than 120 chop wounds to Cashman's head, face, neck, torso and extremities.

Hours before, Luckey also killed the man he had traveled with, David Hanford, 60, of Seaside Heights, New Jersey, after tying his hands and feet to the bed using clear tape, electrical cords from the lamps and shoe laces in room 332. A belt was around his neck and tape wrapped around his mouth, Woods said.

On Monday, Luckey pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and was sentenced by Judge William Delker to life in prison without parole.

Luckey and Cashman met in prison where Luckey had been relocated from New Jersey. The two were cellmates and developed an intimate relationship over the course of years.

Cashman had just been released from prison on Aug. 3, in which Luckey bought him red Nike Jordan's, a red Nike shirt and black Levi's to wear when he was released. He paid $36 to have it shipped overnight.

He also deposited cash into Cashman's commissary and helped pay off a debt, Woods said.

In Jersey, Luckey had become distraught and couldn't function after finding out Cashman had gotten back together with his ex-girlfriend and no longer wanted to be with him, Woods said.

Luckey came to New Hampshire on the weekend of Aug. 15 and held a surprise birthday party for Cashman at the Puritan Backroom, complete with 10 balloons and gifts. He was released early after being transferred back to New Jersey as part of the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues

Luckey returned on Aug. 21 where Cashman agreed to meet.

On the night of the murders, surveillance footage showed Cashman burst through the door of room 304 around 7 p.m. in which Luckey chased him wielding the machete. Cashman jumped out the second floor of the hotel before being brutally killed in the hotel lobby seeking help.

"Mr. Cashman can be heard screaming in the background to the defendant pleading with him to stop and telling the defendant he loved him," Woods said. "But the defendant did not stop for approximately three and half to four minutes. He continued to attack Mr. Cashman with a machete, dropping it at one point and picking it back up to continue."

Family members of Cashman, including his 83-year-old grandmother, embraced each other and held their heads down as the details of the grisly murder were read by Woods. One collected a bunch of tissues from up front of the courtroom before the hearing began.

Luckey, who was wearing an orange jumpsuit and remained for the entire proceeding, often nodded as the facts were read and looked at Cashman's family, in which one family member yelled out, "Stop looking at us." Another held a firm grip of a laminated picture of Cashman.

Multiple investigators from Bedford police and state police were in attendance.

Hanford was last seen on surveillance footage at 2:09 p.m. before police found him shortly after 9 p.m.

"Mr. Hanford was dead and it appeared the officers that found him that he had been for some time," Woods said.

The plea and sentencing hearing was preceded by a competency hearing after evaluations were ordered by Delker. Attorney Anthony Sculimbrene described Luckey as catatonic and not responsive when he first met.

Sculimbrene and attorney Robin Malone said he changed over time and agreed they would not contest reports that Luckey would be competent to face trial.

During her victim witness statement, Cashman's grandmother, Eileen Cashman, pointed directly to Luckey, in which Luckey, who is 6-foot-7 sat up straight in his chair.

"Who do you think you are?" she said to Luckey. "You chose who would live and who would die."

She mentioned the brutal nature of her grandson's death, who was only out of prison 19 days before he was released.

"It was more than murder, you chopped him to death," Cashman said. "I could barely remember his service, I was in shock and disbelief."

Nathan Cashman's cousin, Brittany Hunt, said Cashman grew up into a focused young man and advocated for himself, including his release from prison. She called Luckey a "monster."

Four other family members spoke.

Before the sentencing, Luckey requested to have a phone conversation between him and Cashman be played in court. The two can be heard laughing and saying "I love you" multiple times.

He spoke for nearly an hour during an allocution statement, in which he did not hold back on details. Earlier in court, he told Delker he had behavioral issues as a kid and was kicked out of at least three schools. He served in the military before being discharged in December 2005.

Luckey said he "self-destructed" after the break up with Cashman. He said he was blindsided and never saw the breakup coming. He took long pauses and swayed back and forth as part of his statement and showed the courtroom a picture of the night at the Puritan.

He compared the situation to the game Clue where he is the murder and mentioned the TV show "Snapped," a true crime television show, in which lovers are often murdered.

"When I figured out in my head that I was nothing but an ATM machine to him and he used me," Luckey said. "Those dark thoughts became real. Yes, I bought a machete. I wasn't even looking for it, but when I walked into the store and saw it on the wall, I got it."

He said but wishes the slaying of Cashman happened behind closed doors where families on vacation, including young children, didn't need to see it.

"I don't regret doing what I did, whatsoever," he said. "I never will. I can look in the mirror everyday, everyday and be OK with it. I can walk around and stand tall, 'Yes, I did what I did.' But Nathan Elliot Cashman. If he didn't lie, if he didn't cheat, if he didn't cheat, guess what? He would still be alive today."

He taunted the family at times during his statement saying they weren't there for him. The family said Luckey didn't know what he was talking about.

As part of the evidence, Luckey sent a message to himself, but was directed to Cashman after Cashman changed his relationship status on Facebook on Aug. 16, Woods said.

"He wrote, 'You broke my f—cking heart four days ago when you broke up with me," he wrote. "Now, you have the nerve to tell me you are moving in with your ex ... you truly brought this on yourself."

During interviews with police, Woods said Luckey admitted to wanting to kill Cashman.

"The defendant stated, 'I want to hurt him. I want him to feel the pain that I felt. That's what I wanted,'" Woods said.

For the first time, it was revealed in court how Luckey is connected to Hanford. The two had an intimate relationship together after meeting in prison in the early 2000s, in which Luckey was being held on charges of a sexual assault on a victim under age.

The two had reconnected only a week before the murders, Woods said.

A similar event happened in 2009, in which Luckey tied up Hanford and place in the back of a car before tying him up in a motel room and left, but Hanford survived. Luckey then broke into an elderly couple's home and told them he wanted to kill himself. Malone said he helped himself to a microwavable meal.

A man Luckey was dating broke up with him and he felt betrayed.

"He confided in Mr. Hanford that he wanted to track down that ex-boyfriend and kill him with an ax," Woods said.

Luckey was sentenced to 15 years on charges of kidnapping and criminal restraint and contempt.

The court hearing lasted nearly five hours.

Delker said people are heartbroken and feel betrayed all the time, but don't kill.

"This case is the absolute worst example of domestic violence gone bad where you decided that were the judge, jury and executioner and you decided you were doing to right the wrong," he said.

The family said Luckey smiled and blew kisses at them as he was escorted out of the courtroom.

Several had some choice words for him.

"Burn in hell," Hunt yelled.