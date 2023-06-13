‘Luckiest man alive’ – Abandoned Russian soldier watches comrades that ditched him go up in flames

BMP crew abandoned their soldier to his fate

A Russian soldier sitting atop a Russian armored vehicle was left for dead by his comrades after he couldn’t hold on when they turned abruptly to flee Ukrainian forces.

A Ukrainian drone making the rounds caught the unfortunate soldier’s miserable fate.

But in a moment’s notice, everything changed.

Less than a minute later, the lucky man’s soldiers-in-arms that had left him for dead were caught in the vehicle when it was destroyed. Had the Russian soldier not fallen out of the vehicle, his outcome would have been disastrous.

As Russia continues its brutal aggression against Ukraine, chances remain high that even more seemingly lucky Russian soldiers will soon return home in body bags.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine