'Lucky to be alive': NYPD looking for suspect who attacked, robbed Thai woman on subway

Bew Jirajariyawetch, a 23-year-old aspiring model from Thailand, was brutally attacked while waiting for a subway on the 34th Street Herald Square subway platform on Nov. 22.



A random attack: Jirajariyawetch said she is “lucky to be alive” in an exclusive interview with Daily Mail about the attack.



She was on her way home to Queens after seeing Daboyway, a Thai American rapper, in concert.

At about 4 a.m., she was grabbed from behind in a chokehold, dragged along the northbound platform servicing the D, F, N and Q lines, thrown to the ground, punched in the face and robbed of her purse at the 34th Street Herald Square station.

The assault was caught on video, but the New York Police Department has yet to identify her attacker.



🚨WANTED-ROBBERY: 11/22/21 approx. 4AM, at 34 St Herald Sq Station @NYPDMTS Manhattan. The suspect grabbed a 23 Y/O female victim in a headlock & threw her down. On the ground he touched her private area & took her purse. Any info call at 800-577-TIPS. Reward up to $3,500. pic.twitter.com/tqNI1YHDNS

— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) November 23, 2021







The aftermath: Jirajariyawetch’s attorney, Eric Parnes, told the Daily Mail he shared her story in order to “put pressure on the NYPD,” “get more tips leading to an arrest” and “put more focus on this disturbing trend of violence.”



“There are so many cameras in the subway station to track but they don't seem to be working,” Jirajariyawetch told Daily Mail. “I don’t want anyone else to go through this or be hurt by this person. This can not keep happening.”

Jirajariyawetch shared a photo she took of her face after the attack showing bruises, dried blood and a burst blood vessel in her left eye.

Although it took some time, the model said she finally returned to the subway line where she was attacked this week.

Although Jirajariyawetch does not want the experience to curtail her modeling career, her attorney says she has been “unquestionably traumatized” because of the attack and is suffering “a lack of appetite and persistent nightmares”

“Living in a foreign country without family is already a difficult situation, let alone coping with such an unwarranted act of violence,” said Parnes.



Featured Image via NYPDTips

