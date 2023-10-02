‘He’s Lucky to be Alive’: Video Shows Florida Cops Beating Black Man ‘Like a ‘Rag Doll.’ Family Wants the Officers Off the Street

A video shows Florida authorities apparently beating a 24-year-old Black man after he was pulled over for a seatbelt violation.

The 6-minute, 30-second footage obtained by Atlanta Black Star was released by civil rights attorney Harry Daniels, who is representing Le’Keian Woods’ family. It shows the interaction between Woods and Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office officers on Friday, Sept. 29, during a traffic stop in a residential neighborhood in Jacksonville.

The family of 24-year-old Le’Keian Woods is calling for justice after the video of his arrest went viral. (Courtesy of Harry Daniels)

The video was taken by a bystander in another vehicle, recording multiple officers on the scene arresting Woods. At one point, officials slammed Woods’ head to the ground as they put handcuffs on him. When the witness zoomed in, Woods’ face appeared swollen and bloody.

“His face is f***ed up,” one of the bystanders could be heard saying.

Towards the end of the video, Woods sits on the curb while an officer holds him up. It ends with a close-up of Woods’ eyes, which are puffy and can barely open.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO HERE.

“If this video of the officers repeatedly assaulting Le’Keian, slamming his head in the ground and tossing him around like a ragdoll while he’s handcuffed and defenseless isn’t enough to convince you that these officers need to be off the street, just look at Le’Keian’s face,” Daniels said in a statement. “He looks like he just went 12 rounds with a professional boxer. He’s lucky to be alive.”

According to First Coast News, Daniels said Woods was treated for a concussion following his arrest. He is reportedly being held in custody on charges including resisting an officer with violence, armed drug trafficking, and possessing a controlled substance. His mother spoke at a rally on Sunday, calling for justice.

“I’m at a point now that I just want answers for my son,” Natassia Woods said, per the outlet. “I want justice for my son. No one should be beaten like that.”

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the incident is “under administrative review to determine if the involved officers violated any JSO policy.” According to Daniels, law enforcement has yet to release bodycam footage or identify the officers involved.