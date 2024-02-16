Lucky for bees and butterflies, award-winning Superbells Coral Sun blooms where it is planted

Superbells Coral Sun made its debut in 2020 and has been racking up awards from north to south. By that I mean Top Performer from Michigan State to Mississippi State, and you can add perfect score at University of Tennessee and Director’s Select at Penn State. Now that I have grown it for a few years, The Garden Guy can give it a 'Holy Wow!' too.

Like most of the Superbells, it can reach 12-inches tall with a spread of 24-inches, although I can give it one exception to that rule. I planted one in the spring of 2022, and it was mega big one year later. I am clueless as to how it made it a whole year, other than its temperature tolerances stayed within the threshold. I say that, but I love planting them in October if I can get them. They seem perfect for my Georgia zone 8 garden. I really believe growers and gardeners alike are missing a real opportunity.

On the right side of the container seen from this angle are the identical colors but on the awarding Superbells Coral Sun calibrachoa.

Superbells Coral Sun has proven itself, as have most of the rest in the series, at having a natural attraction for bees, butterflies and hummingbirds. You have to admit there is nothing quite like seeing Spicebush swallowtails feeding on the Coral Sun blossoms.

Though spring is around 50 days away, I am already sensing a little anxiety in the garden world centered around the orange flowered Supertunia Persimmon. The flaming orange and yellow-colored blossoms seem to have taken the garden world by storm. The anxiety, however, is centered on the ability to find them in the marketplace.

Enter the Superbells Coral Sun calibrachoa. It looks for all the world to be the younger sister, if you will, to Supertunia Persimmon petunia. Petunias and calibrachoas are related so to be a little more scientifically correct, they would not be sisters but cousins.

This mixed container features Supertunia Persimmon petunia on the left which is one of the most sought-after petunias in the market. The companions are Supertunia Vista Snowdrift petunia, Augusta Lavender heliotrope, and Whirlwind Blue scaevola.

For the sake of this experiment, we were able to get a large bowl with great potting spoil planted with Supertunia Persimmon petunia, August Lavender heliotrope. Supertunia Vista Snowdrift petunia, Whirlwind Blue scaevola and the star of this column, the Superbells Coral Sun calibrachoa.

The colors and patterns of Supertunia Persimmon and Superbells Coral Sun seemed almost identical and were breathtakingly beautiful. As you would expect, the Supertunia Persimmon was larger in both stature and blooms. The Superbells Coral Sun however was no slouch in either attractiveness or the sheer number of blooms.

The complementary color for Superbells Coral Sun calibrachoa is blue such as this Supertunia Mini Vista Indigo Petunia.

So, the point being is, either one will fit your desire for that dazzling show of color. As you probably already know, partnerships with blue seem to create those goosebump type feelings, the lust to do something similar at your house. I’ve grown mine with Supertunia Mini Vista Indigo, and in another combination with Superbena verbenas.

At the Young’s Plant Farm Annual Garden Tour in Auburn, Alabama, they featured Superbells Coral Sun calibrachoa in a raised bed with Superbells Double calibrachoas that seemed to have light blue flowers. The Coral Sun shocked with an almost uncountable number of flowers.

This Spicebush Swallowtail butterfly has found Superbells Coral Sun to be high on the menu.

This raised bed soil had the best organic amendments which is what you will need too, or plant in containers with a high-grade potting soil. You do this, feed with a water-soluble fertilizer every 2 to 3-weeks, and water as needed, you'll have garnered the green thumb award. Most of us in the south will also cut back by about a third sometime in August to set up for a great fall bloom.

This raised bed shows the potential of using Superbells Coral Sun as a floral groundcover and combined with a light blue selection of Superbells Double calibrachoas.

If you are like everyone else you want Supertunia Persimmon petunia, just remember if you can find it, but see the award-winning Superbells Coral Sun calibrachoa your designs will be just as riveting.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: The Garden Guy says Superbells Coral Sun is a proven pollinator