Lucky cat saved from fall at Miami football game

Reuters Videos

Britain's Prince Andrew was served with a lawsuit by a woman accusing him of sexual assault and battery two decades ago. That's according to a Friday court filing, in which Virginia Giuffre also said she was being abused by late financier Jeffrey Epstein. In the affidavit filed with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, Cesar Sepulveda, a self-described corporate investigator and process server said he left a copy of Giuffre's lawsuit on August 27 with a police officer who was guarding a property in Windsor, England occupied by Andrew.Spokespeople for Andrew said on Friday that his lawyers had no comment, though Andrew had previously denied the allegations. A source close to Andrew's legal team said the prince had not been personally served. In her lawsuit dated August 9 this year, Giuffre said Andrew forced her to have unwanted sex on several occasions, including at the home of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.Maxwell was also Jeffrey Epstein's long-time associate.Though she is not a defendant in Giuffre's lawsuit against Andrew, Maxwell will apear in court in November over charges of aiding Epstein's sexual abuses.She has pled not guilty. Prince Andrew is one of the most prominent people linked to Epstein, who was charged in 2019 with sexually exploiting dozens of women and girls. Epstein took his own life in his Manhattan jail cell.