Lucky day: McDonald's Shamrock Shake returns to Ohio restaurants on Monday

There's a sure sign that spring is just around the corner in Ohio. And it has nothing to do with the weather.

The Shamrock Shake makes its official return to McDonald's restaurants in Ohio on Monday.

The shake is served up seasonally by the fast-food chain in and around St. Patrick's Day, which is March 17.

The Shamrock Shake is a traditional vanilla shake blended with mint syrup and topped with a sweet, whipped topping.

McDonald's is also adding to its menu an Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, which comes blended with crushed Oreo cookies, for a limited time.

What's the history of the McDonald's Shamrock Shake?

McDonald's Shamrock Shake has been around for quite a while, but for only a limited time each year.

The chain says the shake was created by Connecticut franchise owner Hal Rosen in 1967. It was rolled out to select restaurants nationwide in 1970.

In the ensuing years, some fans had to search out the seasonal treat as it was not offered at all McDonald's restaurants until 2012.

McDonald's Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry are popular limited-time desserts.

There have been some twists to the fan favorite over the years.

Back in 1980, McDonald's offered a companion Shamrock Sundae and in 2017, a special straw was offered that added chocolate flavoring to the shake.

The Oreo Shamrock McFlurry was introduced in 2020 − the 50th anniversary of the shake's national debut.

