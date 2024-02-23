Lucky the horse lives up to name after being rescued from Los Angeles sinkhole

A beautiful white horse has been recused after being trapped in a sinkhole that nearly swallowed her alive.

Video shows Los Angeles Fire Department working to get the 20-year-old horse named Lucky to safety after being stuck for hours.

Lucky and her owner began to sink after going out for a ride. Lucky's owner was able to escape the sinkhole, but the mare was left in an unlucky situation. As the hole reached Lucky's neck, her owner called for help, FOX Weather reports.

LAFD rescues a horse in an unlucky situation

Lucky the horse is lucky to be alive after stuck in a sinkhole in Los Angeles.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to help get Lucky of the sinkhole.

LAFD Captain Erik Scott told FOX Weather that over 50 firefighters were at the scene to help get the horse to safety.

"We had helicopters overhead in case we were going to perform a hoist, but it was deemed in the best interest of the horse to try and get her out on her own," Scott told the channel.

The department is not entirely sure how the sinkhole was formed. However, they told FOX 11 that heavy rainfall that happened in Los Angeles County earlier this week and an old septic system may be the reason why Lucky was engulfed in the sinkhole.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Lucky' to be alive: Horse rescued from Los Angeles sinkhole