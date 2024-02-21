‘Lucky lady’ switches up strategy and wins big in Maryland lottery. ‘I was numb’

A Maryland woman usually uses the same set of numbers when she picks her lottery tickets.

This time, however, the Montgomery County woman “let the terminal pick her digits” on a Bonus Match 5 ticket, Maryland Lottery said in a Feb. 21 news release.

That ticket scored the game’s top prize of $50,000 in the Feb. 13 drawing, officials said.

“I was numb,” the winner told officials. “I finally got some money!”

The “lucky lady” immediately shared the news with her husband of 35 years, officials said.

The woman, who bought her $2 ticket at Fenton Citgo in Silver Spring, plans to spend her winnings “paying bills and donating to charity,” according to officials.

Silver Spring is about 35 miles southwest of Baltimore.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Lottery player runs to get ‘someone else’s eyes’ on ticket — and reveals top prize

$1 million Powerball ticket was forgotten for months in woman’s wallet — until now

Lottery player wakes up from nap to check Maryland drawing — and starts yelling in bed