Lucky lottery ticket stuns man who went shopping for animal feed. ‘Absolute disbelief’

A man was left in “absolute disbelief” after lottery luck paid him a visit in Colorado, officials said.

The man went to Lewis & Cluck in Littleton to buy animal feed and decided to buy a Cash 5 ticket, according to a Feb. 8 news release by the Colorado Lottery.

He had no clue the ticket was carrying a $20,000 prize, officials said.

The business owner said he has played different games “from time to time” for about three years, officials said.

When the lucky man realized he’d won, he was completely shocked, officials said.

He plans to use the money toward gifts and donations, he told lotto officials.

Littleton is about 10 miles south of Denver.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

