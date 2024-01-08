Lucky lotto player sees winning Powerball ticket sold near her home. ‘Maybe it is me’

A Maryland woman checking headlines on her phone noticed a Powerball ticket sold at a Hyattsville gas station had won $1 million, the Maryland Lottery reported.

“I bought tickets at the Green Meadow Exxon in Hyattsville,” the woman, a public safety worker, said. “I said, ‘Maybe it is me.’”

A quick check of her tickets revealed she hit 5 winning numbers, but not the Powerball, in the Jan. 1 drawing, just missing the $842 million jackpot.

But the near-miss was still worth $1 million for the woman, who said she normally waits a few days after a drawing to check her tickets.

The Prince George’s County woman plans to pay off her home’s mortgage and start planning to purchase a new home, lottery officials said.

Another ticket sold in Maryland won $50,000 in the Jan 1 drawing, officials said. A Michigan player claimed the $842 million grand prize.

What to know about Powerball

To score a jackpot in the Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Tickets cost $2 and can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times vary by state.

Drawings are broadcast Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:59 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

