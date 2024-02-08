Lucky number in fortune cookie inspires man to play Maryland lottery — it pays off big

A man cracked open a fortune cookie after picking up takeout for his family, and the message inside said 7 was his lucky number, Maryland officials said.

That takeout trip would lead to a substantial win, the Maryland Lottery announced in a Feb. 6 news release.

A few days after his meal, he was at 7-Eleven in College Park planning to buy a lottery ticket as part of his biweekly routine when he spotted a scratch-off ticket called Winning 7. He had never tried that game before.

“That fortune cookie was still in my mind, so it seemed like the best game to try,” he told lottery officials.

He won the top prize of $57,777.

“It took so long to really believe this was real,” the Prince George’s County man said. “These kinds of things never happen to me.”

He landed the fourth top win in the $5 game, which went on sale in November, according to the Maryland Lottery. Only four of the eight original jackpot prizes are still available to win.

He verified his win with the lottery app, but “my family had to work on me before I accepted it,” he told lottery officials.

The telemarketing specialist said he’ll put his winnings toward car repairs then to help fund a new home.

Prince George’s County lies along the eastern border of Washington, D.C.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Reminder to buy aunt’s lottery ticket convinces woman to buy own — and she wins big

Lottery player gets phone call about Michigan jackpot win. ‘I thought it was a scam’

Truck driver uses company card for $31,000 worth of lottery tickets, Florida cops say

Forgotten lottery ticket held big surprise for truck driver. ‘I was pretty excited’