Lucky number leads avid lottery player to big MD win. ‘Wasn’t expecting it at all’

A lottery player won big after using her lucky number to play a scratch-off game, Maryland officials said.

The lucky woman was in Cockeysville when she saw a Winning 7 scratch-off game and decided to play, according to a Dec. 1 news release by the Maryland Lottery. She had no idea her choice would lead to a $57,777 prize.

“I like to go anywhere with the number 7. I guess it really is my lucky number,” the college student told lottery officials.

While playing the $5 game, she scratched the first line of the ticket and matched the winning number “32,” the release said. That’s when she knew had won something.

“I wasn’t expecting it at all. After I saw it, I double-checked it on my phone and it was real,” she told officials.

The winner plans to buy a car and get an apartment with her winnings, the release said.

Cockeysville is about 20 miles north of Baltimore.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Lottery player misses NC jackpot by one number. Days later, he had a ‘surreal’ win

Lottery player sees confetti on phone screen and thinks he’s dreaming. ‘Wake me up!’

Man wakes wife up after seeing millions in Michigan lottery account. ‘She was frantic’