Get lucky this St. Patrick's Day! Where to find green food, beer and specials this weekend

Don’t get pinched this St. Patrick’s Day.
For the traditional Irish holiday Sunday, restaurants are turning everything green from doughnuts to beer and offering Irish dishes too.
You can also celebrate the holiday by saving some green and taking advantage of specials.
St. Patrick’s Day is the top day of the year for bars and lounges and the fourth best day for local restaurants, according to an analysis by Womply, a small business software provider.
"It's not surprising that St. Patrick's Day is the top day of the year for bars, but it's actually a top five day for restaurant sales, as well,” said Brad Plothow, Womply vice president of brand and communications. “People will be eating out and drinking late in droves, so if you're planning on going out, expect long lines at your favorite pub or eatery."
It’s also the second biggest beer-drinking holiday of the year following the Fourth of July, data from Verizon Connect shows.
Consumers will spend $40 on average for St. Patrick's Day this year, according to the National Retail Federation's annual holiday survey, which found "roughly half of American adults gear up to wear something green, decorate with images of shamrocks and pots of gold and make plans with family and friends."
Green food and drinks
Here are the deals available at participating locations Sunday unless otherwise noted. To be on the safe side, always check with your closest location before heading out. Also, some will require you to have a restaurant's app or be signed up for emails.
Applebee’s: The March Neighborhood Drink of the Month is the new $2 Absolut Rainbow Punch. Served in a 10-ounce mug, it’s made with Absolut vodka and “the combination of green apple, ginger and lemon flavors, topped with a rainbow gummy garnish.”
Arby's: The mint chocolate shake, topped with Andes candy pieces, is available for a limited time.
Bakers Square: For a limited time, the chain has Mint Brownie Blast pie.
Bar Louie: The bar chain will be celebrating Friday through Sunday with events that vary by location. Locations also will have green beer and Irish whiskey Saturday and Sunday.
March’s #NeighborhoodDrink, the $2 ABSOLUT Rainbow Punch is made with ABSOLUT vodka, green apple, lemon, ginger, and topped with a candy rainbow. And our DOLLAR HURRICANE is available till Fat Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/eM5027Aouh— Applebee's (@Applebees) March 1, 2019
Baskin-Robbins: Get two green flavors, Mint Chocolate Chip and Pistachio Almond, for a limited time.
Bruegger’s Bagels: Get green bagels through Sunday while supplies last. Plus, save $2 off a Big Bagel Bundle with a coupon at www.brueggers.com for joining the rewards program.
California Pizza Kitchen: Get an Irish Mule for $5 Sunday.
Chili’s: The $5 Margarita for March is the “Lucky Jameson,” which is made with Jameson Irish Whiskey and Lunazul Blanco Tequila, topped with orange and lime slices.
Let the shenanigans begin! Join us at Bar Louie for our Saint Patrick's Day party all weekend long starting on March 15th! #SaintPatricksDay2019 pic.twitter.com/vlLfHdwVlI— Bar Louie (@BarLouie) March 14, 2019
Creamistry: Through Sunday, get 10 percent off any mint-flavored item.
Culver’s: The chain has a mint and a mint chip shake, plus expect many locations’ custard flavor of the day Sunday to be a green one. Find locations’ flavors of the day at www.culvers.com/flavor-of-the-day.
Dairy Queen: Mint Oreo is the March Blizzard of the month and through Sunday, buy one Blizzard and get a second one for 99 cents at participating locations.
Dippin’ Dots: Cool Mint Crunch is the beaded ice cream brand’s newest flavor and combines “cool, refreshing mint ice cream with the chocolatey goodness of Oreo Cookies,” the company said.
Dunkin’: The Mint Brownie Donut and Irish Crème-flavored coffee and espresso drinks are available for a limited time.
Lucky you! Our Irish Creme coffees and Mint Brownie donut are back! Get them before your luck runs out ☘️ pic.twitter.com/2NCjfH82oJ— Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) March 6, 2019
Freddy’s Frozen Custard: Participating locations have a Mint ’N Oreo Concrete shake
Hard Rock Cafe: Through Sunday, get a limited-time St. Paddy's Shake made with combines Absolut Vanilla vodka, vanilla ice cream, Oreo cookies, a touch of mint and homemade white chocolate whipped cream topped with rainbow candy ribbons and gold star sprinkles. There’s also the Guinness & Bacon Jam Cheeseburger topped with Jameson bacon jam and Guinness cheese sauce.
Islands: Through Sunday, all locations have a special $7 Green Island cocktail, which is Islands’ signature Long Island Iced Tea with a tangy melon and lime twist.
JINYA Ramen Bar: The nation’s largest ramen chain will offer its Green Monster ramen bowl for $13.80 Sunday at all locations. The bowl is made with green chicken broth, kale noodles, chicken chashu, green onions, crispy kale and crispy onions.
Krispy Kreme: The iconic Original Glazed doughnut is going green for three days. Through Sunday, get green doughnuts and thousands will win a “Golden Dozen Pass” worth free Original Glazed doughnuts for a year – one dozen per month through St. Patrick’s Day 2020. Multiple customers will win a Golden Dozen Pass each day at every participating shop. Locations are posted at www.krispykreme.com/stpatricksday.
McDonald's: The popular, minty Shamrock Shake is back for a limited time.
O'Charley's: Get green beer Saturday and Sunday.
PDQ: The chain has a Mint Oreo shake.
RA Sushi: Through Sunday, the chain has holiday-inspired cocktails including Green Hot Sake for $1 and the Lucky Margarita, Green Dragon Bomb and Irish Mule are $6 each.
Rita’s Italian Ice: Get your green with a mint chip gelati.
Roy Rogers: For a limited time, get the Mint Chip Shake.
Happy St. Patrick's Day! ☘️ Bring your friends in and drink like the irish by making any beer green at your local O'Charley's all weekend, March 16th - March 17th! 🍻 pic.twitter.com/zhjSgORgKO— O'Charley's (@OCharleys) March 16, 2019
Taco Cabana: Get the new Frozen Green Apple Drink made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka for $4 through Sunday.
TGI Fridays: Through Sunday, Fridays has a “Lucky Line-Up” of bar specials.
Tim Hortons: Get a Clover Donut four-pack for $4.49.
Irish specials and lucky deals
It should be a given that corned beef and cabbage will be a special for many restaurants Sunday, which also is National Corned Beef and Cabbage Day.
Beef 'O' Brady's: Items on the special St. Patrick’s menu include: Guinness Queso & Pub Chips, Cheese Fries & Guinness Gravy, Shepherd’s Pie, Dubliner, Bangers & Mash, Corned Beef & Cabbage, Original Reuben and Fish & Chips.
Breckenridge Brewery: The brewery is running a contest this month for a trip to Ireland. Find golden cans hidden in the new 12-packs of Nitro Irish Stout. Those who find the golds can enter to win a trip for two to Ireland by taking a photo of their gold can and posting on social using the hashtag #GoGoldSweepstakes. Learn more at www.breckbrew.com/gogold.
Cracker Barrel: Through Sunday, the chain will serve corned beef with cabbage, carrots, potatoes and buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins.
Duffy’s Sports Grill: It’s a three-day St. Patrick’s Day celebration. Through Sunday, get specials including $4 Guinness Pints, $5 Jameson shots and a $12.95 corned beef and cabbage meal. There’s also giveaways, live music, balloon artists and face painters.
Hickory Tavern: St. Patrick’s Day specials are available Saturday and Sunday, including corned beef and cabbage for $13.50, and $5 Jameson Green Tea Shots.
Hurricane Grill & Wings: Get $5 Guinness Pints and $5 Jameson Sunday. Selections may vary by location.
Jack in the Box: Starting Sunday and through March 31, get 15 percent off your next order through the mobile app.
McCormick & Schmick’s: Get $5 special Irish dishes and drinks Sunday.
Miller’s Ale House: Through Sunday, get Irish egg rolls, a corned beef Reuben and a corned beef and cabbage meal.
Mimi’s Café: Through Sunday, corned beef brisket hash and eggs will be available and for lunch and dinner, get a corned beef and cabbage entrée.
Ninety Nine Restaurant: On Saturday and Sunday, the chain has a special St. Patrick’s Day menu includes green beer, Jameson Irish Mule, Irish Reuben burger, Pot O’Gold Wings, Irish coffee and more.
Moe’s Southwest Grill: Through Sunday, Moe’s Rockin’ Rewards members get a free side with an entrée over $5. Sign up for the loyalty program at www.moes.com/rewards.
Papa John’s: Through Sunday, the pizza chain is offering free delivery on all orders more than $10 placed through DoorDash at participating locations. Place your order one the DoorDash website or on the delivery's Apple and Android app.
Rubio's Coastal Grill: Wear green Sunday and save with coupons available at www.rubios.com.
Snarf's Sandwiches: From Friday through Sunday, get $2 off the restaurant’s corned beef sandwich.
Tijuana Flats: Get $2 Mexican drafts Sunday.
Yard House: St. Patrick's Pub Fare and Pints are available through Sunday, including Corned Beef Egg Rolls, Shepherd’s Pie & Mash and Whiskey Glazed Salmon and drinks like the Dublin Mule and Jameson Margarita. Some items will be available through April 8. Plus, only on St. Patrick’s Day, green beer is available on request.
Free potatoes from Coupons.com
Cooking up a special St. Patrick's Day meal at hom?
Through Thursday, March 21, get up to $1.50 back for fresh potatoes purchased at Walmart with the Coupons.com app.
To get your free potatoes, download the mobile app, open the Walmart gallery, and tap the "Free Potatoes" coupon by Thursday, March 21. Buy your potatoes, submit your receipt and get up to $1.50 back, which will be deposited in your PayPal account.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Get lucky this St. Patrick's Day! Where to find green food, beer and specials this weekend