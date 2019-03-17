Get lucky this St. Patrick's Day! Where to find green food, beer and specials this weekend

Don’t get pinched this St. Patrick’s Day.

For the traditional Irish holiday Sunday, restaurants are turning everything green from doughnuts to beer and offering Irish dishes too.

You can also celebrate the holiday by saving some green and taking advantage of specials.

St. Patrick’s Day is the top day of the year for bars and lounges and the fourth best day for local restaurants, according to an analysis by Womply, a small business software provider.

"It's not surprising that St. Patrick's Day is the top day of the year for bars, but it's actually a top five day for restaurant sales, as well,” said Brad Plothow, Womply vice president of brand and communications. “People will be eating out and drinking late in droves, so if you're planning on going out, expect long lines at your favorite pub or eatery."

It’s also the second biggest beer-drinking holiday of the year following the Fourth of July, data from Verizon Connect shows.

Consumers will spend $40 on average for St. Patrick's Day this year, according to the National Retail Federation's annual holiday survey, which found "roughly half of American adults gear up to wear something green, decorate with images of shamrocks and pots of gold and make plans with family and friends."

Green food and drinks

Here are the deals available at participating locations Sunday unless otherwise noted. To be on the safe side, always check with your closest location before heading out. Also, some will require you to have a restaurant's app or be signed up for emails.

Applebee’s: The March Neighborhood Drink of the Month is the new $2 Absolut Rainbow Punch. Served in a 10-ounce mug, it’s made with Absolut vodka and “the combination of green apple, ginger and lemon flavors, topped with a rainbow gummy garnish.”

Arby's: The mint chocolate shake, topped with Andes candy pieces, is available for a limited time.

Bakers Square: For a limited time, the chain has Mint Brownie Blast pie.

Bar Louie: The bar chain will be celebrating Friday through Sunday with events that vary by location. Locations also will have green beer and Irish whiskey Saturday and Sunday.

March’s #NeighborhoodDrink, the $2 ABSOLUT Rainbow Punch is made with ABSOLUT vodka, green apple, lemon, ginger, and topped with a candy rainbow. And our DOLLAR HURRICANE is available till Fat Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/eM5027Aouh — Applebee's (@Applebees) March 1, 2019

Baskin-Robbins: Get two green flavors, Mint Chocolate Chip and Pistachio Almond, for a limited time.

Bruegger’s Bagels: Get green bagels through Sunday while supplies last. Plus, save $2 off a Big Bagel Bundle with a coupon at www.brueggers.com for joining the rewards program.

California Pizza Kitchen: Get an Irish Mule for $5 Sunday.

Chili’s: The $5 Margarita for March is the “Lucky Jameson,” which is made with Jameson Irish Whiskey and Lunazul Blanco Tequila, topped with orange and lime slices.

Let the shenanigans begin! Join us at Bar Louie for our Saint Patrick's Day party all weekend long starting on March 15th! #SaintPatricksDay2019 pic.twitter.com/vlLfHdwVlI — Bar Louie (@BarLouie) March 14, 2019

Creamistry: Through Sunday, get 10 percent off any mint-flavored item.

Culver’s: The chain has a mint and a mint chip shake, plus expect many locations’ custard flavor of the day Sunday to be a green one. Find locations’ flavors of the day at www.culvers.com/flavor-of-the-day.

Dairy Queen: Mint Oreo is the March Blizzard of the month and through Sunday, buy one Blizzard and get a second one for 99 cents at participating locations.

Dippin’ Dots: Cool Mint Crunch is the beaded ice cream brand’s newest flavor and combines “cool, refreshing mint ice cream with the chocolatey goodness of Oreo Cookies,” the company said.

Dunkin’: The Mint Brownie Donut and Irish Crème-flavored coffee and espresso drinks are available for a limited time.