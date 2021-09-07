"You are lucky you're being spared by the judge" is what Maserati driver will think about for 3-9 years in prison

Antonio D. Brown was sentenced to three-to-nine years in state prison for killing two people in South Buffalo. The crash happened back in 2019.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories