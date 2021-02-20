A Lucrative Stake in Robert Smith’s Vista May Soon Be for Sale

(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Robert Smith’s Vista Equity Partners is discussing a stake sale to reduce Dyal Capital’s lucrative ownership slice in the buyout shop.

Smith has kicked off discussions with executives at Dyal in recent weeks seeking a partial sale of their stake in his firm, according to people with knowledge of the matter. For Dyal, its holding in Vista is one of its most valuable investments, with the tech-focused private equity firm’s assets having grown five-fold since its initial purchase in 2015.

Vista could seek to offer the piece to one or more of its existing investors in its funds, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private conversations.

The talks come as Vista seeks to turn the page on a tumultuous 2020 with its founder Smith admitting to evading taxes and a management shakeup. Dyal, meanwhile, is locked in a tussle with some other investment firms, grappling with the fallout from its December announcement to merge with private-credit power player Owl Rock.

The two sides have not yet formalized an agreement and the buyout firm could also initially elect to repurchase some of the stake from Dyal, one of the people said.

Representatives for Dyal and Vista declined to comment.

In October, federal prosecutors said Smith concealed income and evaded taxes for 15 years by using foreign trusts, corporations and bank accounts to cheat the Internal Revenue Service. Smith agreed to pay more than $139 million in back taxes, interest and penalties and avoided prosecution by cooperating in a case against businessman Robert Brockman. Vista also faced the fractious exit of its co-founder Brian Sheth.

Legal Battle

Dyal, a unit of Neuberger Berman, is dealing with its own legal battle after Sixth Street Partners asked a judge to put its merger with Owl Rock on hold, arguing that it had power to kill the deal. The deal with Owl Rock would transform Dyal from a passive investor buying up stakes in investment firms to forming a new investing behemoth that could be in direct competition with some of the same firms it invests in through its funds.

Dyal, which is run by former Lehman Brothers colleagues Michael Rees and Sean Ward, has led the charge in creating investment funds to exclusively acquire stakes in alternative investment firms. It first bought a piece of Vista in 2015 and raised its stake two years later. The investments in two roughly equal tranches boosted Dyal’s stake to 28%, according to a consulting firm report.

Vista’s 2015 deal helped popularize sales of minority stakes, upending the conventional wisdom that only weaker businesses would sell a piece of themselves and at a time when more money than ever was pouring into private equity.

The Dyal deal helped Vista boost its fund offerings without going public. At the time of its second investment in 2017, Vista was valued at about $7 billion, according to Axios. Vista, which was founded in 2000, now oversees more than $73 billion in assets, making it one of the world’s largest buyout firms.

It’s also vaulted Smith, 58, to the league of America’s wealthiest with a fortune in excess of $7 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire investor Patrick Soon-Shiong denies report of LA Times sale

    The Wall Street Journal reported that the investor, who bought the newspaper in 2018, was looking to sell the publication. Soon-Shiong bought the publication for $500 million cash, along with the San Diego Union-Tribune and some other newspapers from Chicago-based publisher Tronc Inc, now known as Tribune Publishing Co. Earlier this week, Alden Global Capital said it will buy Tribune Publishing, the owner of the Chicago Tribune, in a $630 million deal.

  • US existing home sales, and prices, rise again in January

    Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes rose again last month, a sign that the housing market’s strong momentum from 2020 may be carrying over into this year. Existing U.S. home sales rose 0.6% in January from the previous month to a seasonally-adjusted rate of 6.69 million annualized units, the National Association of Realtors said Friday. It was the strongest sales pace since October and the second highest since 2006.

  • A Lot of Red Flags in the Bond Market: HSBC’s Major

    Feb.19 -- Steven Major, global head of fixed income research at HSBC, discusses the pound, negative rates and his outlook for the bond market. He speaks on “Bloomberg Markets: European Open.”

  • Billionaire Issa brothers make fresh bid for Caffe Nero

    They are currently in talks with Alcentra and Partners Group to purchase company loans totalling £180m.

  • Analysis: Carmakers wake up to new pecking order as chip crunch intensifies

    The semiconductor crunch that has battered the auto sector leaves carmakers with a stark choice: pay up, stock up or risk getting stuck on the sidelines as chipmakers focus on more lucrative business elsewhere. Car manufacturers including Volkswagen, Ford and General Motors have cut output as the chip market was swept clean by makers of consumer electronics such as smartphones - the chip industry's preferred customers because they buy more advanced, higher-margin chips. The semiconductor shortage - over $800 worth of silicon is packed into a modern electric vehicle - has exposed the disconnect between an auto industry spoilt by decades of just-in-time deliveries and an electronics industry supply chain it can no longer bend to its will.

  • Ex-General Catalyst and General Atlantic VC announces $68M debut fund

    As of 2019, the majority of venture firms — 65% — still did not have a single female partner or GP at their firm, according to All Raise. Today, New York-based Avid Ventures announced the launch of its $68 million debut venture capital fund. Addie Lerner -- who was previously an investor with General Catalyst, General Atlantic and Goldman Sachs -- founded Avid in 2020 with the goal of taking a hands-on approach to working with founders of early-stage startups in the United States, Europe and Israel.

  • How one TikTok phenom focuses on building equity instead of the 'instantaneous payout'

    'When I'm looking at investments, a lot of the times, it will have to do if I have some high conviction or passion towards this,' TikTok sensation Josh Richards explained.

  • Dell, Singer, Facebook Co-Founder Latest to Join SPAC Bandwagon

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Dell, activist investor Paul Singer, Facebook Inc. co-founder Eduardo Saverin and former Xerox Corp. chief Ursula Burns have all joined the blank-check parade on a single day.Singer’s Elliott Management Corp., doubling down, filed for two new special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs. In all, at least 13 of the blank-check companies filed Friday for U.S. initial public offerings, seeking to raise a combined total of more than $4.5 billion.SPACs have come to dominate IPOs this year, accounting for 63% of the almost $77 billion raised on U.S. exchanges, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Including Friday’s newcomers, 146 SPACs that have filed since Jan. 1 are waiting for IPOs to add $40 billion to that total, the data show.The vehicles, which hold an IPO and then merge with a private company seeking to go public, have become so numerous that serial filers are putting in for two or even three on the same day. On Friday, that included two SPACs backed by Cantor Fitzgerald -- its seventh and eighth -- in addition to Elliott’s double play.High-profile investors such as Bill Ackman, whose $4 billion listing by Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. in July ranks as the biggest-ever SPAC, have helped inspire a phalanx of followers. This month, financier Michael Klein added $1.68 billion with two additions -- his sixth and seventh -- to his blank-check collection. The following day, Vinod Khosla’s namesake venture capital firm beat Klein on deal count, with three SPACs pricing on one day to raise a total of $1.2 billion.Then there are SPACs backed by celebrities and politicians, ranging from former National Football League quarterback Colin Kaepernick and retired New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez to former House Speaker Paul Ryan and former Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.The new SPACs filed Friday include:MSD Acquisition Corp., backed by billionaire Michael Dell’s MSD Partners, filed to raise $500 million to focus on targets in high-growth sectors including technology and media. Dell, founder of computer-maker Dell Technologies Inc., is a strategic adviser. Gregg Lemkau, MSD Partners CEO and a former co-head of investment banking at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., is the CEO.Elliott Opportunity I Corp. is seeking to raise $1 billion, while Elliott Opportunity II Corp. is targeting $500 million. Both count Jesse Cohn and Gordon Singer as co-chairmen. Cohn and Singer -- the son of Elliott founder Paul Singer -- are managing partners at the activist investment firm.B Capital Technology Opportunities Corp., backed by Saverin’s B Capital Group, is seeking to raise $300 million. Saverin will serve as a special adviser to the company, with fellow B Capital Group co-founders Howard Morgan as chairman and Raj Ganguly as CEO. The SPAC will focus on targets with a “core technology focus” in four sectors: consumer enablement; financial services; health and wellness; and industrial and transportation.Plum Acquisition Corp. 1’s backers include Burns, who will be executive chairwoman and a director. Her lengthy resume includes currently serving on the boards of Uber Technologies Inc. and Exxon Mobil Corp. Plum is planning to raise $300 million and seek a merger candidate with “distinct machine learning and AI-driven advantages.” Plum joins Queen’s Gambit Capital, which raised $345 million in its January IPO, as one of the few SPACs led by women.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • IBM Is Said to Consider Sale of Watson Health Amid Cloud Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- International Business Machines Corp. is considering a sale of its IBM Watson Health business, a person with knowledge of the matter said, a move that would help newly appointed Chief Executive Officer Arvind Krishna focus on faster-growing cloud computing operations.Deliberations are at a very early stage and the company may opt not to pursue a deal, said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing private talks. IBM is exploring a range of alternatives, from a sale to a private equity firm or a merger with a blank-check company, according to the Wall Street Journal, which earlier Thursday reported the possibility of a deal.IBM has been trying to boost its share of revenue from hybrid-cloud software and services, which lets customers store data in private servers and on multiple public clouds, including those of rivals Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp. IBM bought RedHat for $34 billion in 2018 to boost this effort.As a testament to the company’s bet on the cloud, Krishna said in October that he would spin off IBM’s managed infrastructure services unit into a separate publicly traded company. The division, currently part of the Global Technology Services division, handles day-to-day infrastructure service operations, like managing client data centers and traditional information-technology support for installing, repairing and operating equipment. While the unit accounts for about a quarter of IBM’s sales and staff, it has seen business shrink as customers embraced the shift to the cloud, and many clients delayed infrastructure upgrades during the pandemic. The spinoff is scheduled to be completed by end of 2021.Offloading IBM Watson Health, which helps health care providers manage data, would further Krishna’s efforts to streamline the company. The unit generates about $1 billion of annual revenue and isn’t profitable, according to the Journal, which cited people it didn’t identify. An IBM representative declined to comment.IBM embarked on Watson with lofty goals, such as revolutionizing health care for cancer patients, but many of its ambitions haven’t panned out and some customers have complained that the products didn’t match the company’s hype. IBM has scaled back its Watson ambitions, including through job cuts last year.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve warned of significant risks of business bankruptcies and steep drops in commercial real estate prices in a report published on Friday.“Business leverage now stands near historical highs,” the central bank said in its semi-annual Monetary Policy Report to Congress. “Insolvency risks at small and medium-sized firms, as well as at some large firms, remain considerable.”In part encouraged by government and Fed programs, businesses have taken on more debt over the past year as they’ve struggled to deal with the economic and financial fall-out from Covid-19, including in some cases forced shutdowns.Powell TestimonyThe Fed report, which provides lawmakers with an update on economic and financial developments and monetary policy, was published on the central bank’s website ahead of Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday and the House Financial Services panel a day later.In the report, the Fed voiced hopes of an end to the pandemic later this year though it cautioned that pitfalls remained.In particular, it said that commercial real estate prices “appear susceptible to sharp declines” from historically high levels. That could particularly prove to be the case if the level of distressed sales picks up or if the pandemic leads to longer-term declines in demand, it said.Double WhammyCommercial real estate might be hit by a double whammy after the pandemic, some economists say. An increase in people working from home could result in less demand for office space, while stepped-up online purchases could force more shutdowns of brick-and-mortar retailers and additional vacancies at shopping centers.The Fed also flagged the need for reform of money market mutual funds and open-end investment funds, particularly those with substantial holdings of corporate and municipal debt. The funds suffered runs in March as investors spooked by the pandemic yanked their money out, prompting the Fed to step with support.“Without structural reforms, the vulnerabilities demonstrated in March 2020 will persist and could significantly amplify future shocks,” the central bank said in its report to Congress.(Updates with more details in eighth, ninth paragraphs)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Vonage Holdings Corp (VG) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

    VG earnings call for the period ending December 31, 2020.

  • Singapore vending machines now dispense salmon, crab and even cacti

    The city state has a dizzying array of vending machines, dispensing everything from cacti to pizza.

  • The Two Hours That Nearly Destroyed Texas’s Electric Grid

    (Bloomberg) -- The control room of the Texas electric grid is dominated by a Cineplex-sized screen along one wall. As outdoor temperatures plunged to arctic levels around the low-slung building 30 miles from Austin last Sunday night, all eyes were on it. The news wasn’t good.Electric demand for heat across the state was soaring, as expected, but green dots on the corner state map started flipping to red. Each was a regional power generator, and they were spontaneously shutting down — three coal plants followed quickly by a gas plant in Corpus Christi.Then another metric began to flash: frequency, a measure of electricity flow on the grid. The 60 hertz needed for stability fell to 59.93.Bill Magness, chief executive officer of the grid operator, was watching intently and understood instantly what was at stake. Below 59 and the state’s electrical system would face cascading blackouts that would take weeks or months to restore. In India in 2012, 700 million people were plunged into darkness in such a moment.Texas was “seconds and minutes” from such a catastrophe, Magness recalled. It shouldn’t have been happening. After the winter blackouts of 2011, plants should have protected themselves against such low temperatures. The basis of the Texas system is the market — demand soars, you make money. Demand was soaring last Sunday, but the plants were shutting down.If insufficient power came in, the grid wouldn’t be able to support the energy demand from customers and the other power plants that supply them, causing a cycle of dysfunction. So over the following hours, Magness ordered the largest forced power outage in U.S. history.More than 2,000 miles away in San Juan, Puerto Rico, power trader Adam Sinn had been sitting at his computer watching the frequency chart plummet in real time. He knew the dip would be enough to start forcing power plants offline, potentially causing more widespread blackouts. It was an unprecedented situation but, from his perspective, entirely avoidable.In fact, it was a crisis years in the making. Texas’s power grid is famously independent — and insular. Its self-contained grid is powered almost entirely in-state with limited import ability, thereby allowing the system to avoid federal oversight. It’s also an energy-only market, meaning the grid relies on price signals from extreme power prices to spur investments in new power plants, batteries and other supplies.There is no way to contract power supply to meet the highest demand periods, something known as a capacity market on other grids. There are no mandates or penalties compelling generators to make supply available when it’s needed, or to cold-proof their equipment for storms like the one that slammed Texas last weekend.So, as the cold began shutting in natural gas supplies, freezing instruments at power plants and icing over wind turbines, there wasn’t enough back-up generation available to meet demand. As many as 5 million homes and businesses were abruptly thrust into frigid darkness for nearly four straight days as the crisis continued, ensnaring more than a dozen other states as far as away as California and roiling commodity markets across the globe.Now, as the snow across Texas melts and the lights come back on, answers remain hard to come by. What’s clear is that no one — neither the power plants that failed to cold-proof their equipment nor the grid operator charged with safeguarding the electric system — was prepared for such an extreme weather event. What happened in those two hours highlights just how vulnerable even the most sophisticated energy systems are to the vagaries of climate change, and how close it all came to crashing down. The warning signs started well before the cold set in. Nearly a week before the blackouts began, the operator of a wind farm in Texas alerted the grid manager, known as Ercot, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, that ice from the impending storm could force it offline, an early signal that capacity on the system would likely be compromised.On Thursday, a natural gas trader trying to secure supplies for his company’s power plants for the holiday weekend was surprised to see prices surging. The reason? There were concerns that gas production in West Texas was at risk of freezing off, which would crimp supplies for power generation. And Sinn, the owner of Aspire Commodities, noticed from his computer in San Juan that day-ahead power prices on Texas’s grid were climbing, a sign that the market was anticipating scarcity.By Saturday, a considerable amount of capacity was already offline, some of it for routine maintenance and some of it due to weather. This is because in Texas peak demand is associated with summer heat so many plants do routine maintenance in winter.Wind was the first to go, as dense fog settled over turbine fleets, freezing on contact. The slow build-up of moisture over several days caused some of the blades to ice over, while connection lines began to droop under the weight of the ice until power production from some wind farms completely ceased. But because the resource makes up a minor share of Texas’s wintertime power mix, grid operators didn’t view it as a big problem. Then gas generation began declining. That was inconvenient, but not unmanageable. There was still plenty of supply on the system.On Sunday, the mood in the control room grew tense. As the cold deepened, demand climbed sharply, hitting and then exceeding the state’s all-time winter peak. But the lights stayed on. Magness and his director of system operations, Dan Woodfin, watched the monitors from an adjoining room, satisfied that they had made it through the worst of the crisis.“We thought maybe we are OK for the rest of the night,” Magness said.They weren’t.At 11 p.m., the green dots on the monitor overlooking the control room turned red. Across the state, power plant owners started seeing instruments on their lines freezing and causing their plants to go down. In some cases, well shut-ins in West Texas caused gas supplies to dip, reducing pressure at gas plants and forcing them offline. At that point, virtually all of the generation falling off the grid came from coal or gas plants.“Contrary to some early hot takes, gas and coal were actually the biggest culprits in the crisis,” said Eric Fell, director of North America gas at Wood MacKenzie.Back in Taylor, the town northeast of Austin, where Ercot is based, orange and red emergency displays began flashing on the giant flat-screens that lined the operators’ workstations.“It happened very fast — there were several that went off in a row,” Magness said.In the span of 30 minutes, 2.6 gigawatts of capacity had disappeared from Texas’s power grid, enough to power half a million homes.“The key operators realized, this has got to stop. This isn’t allowed to happen,” said Magness.By that point, the temperature outside had fallen to 5 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 15 Celsius). Across the state, streets were icing over and snowbanks piling up. Demand kept climbing. And plants kept falling offline.No one in the room had anticipated this. And it was about to get worse.The generation outages were causing frequency to fall — as much as 0.5 hertz in a half-hour. “Then we started to see lots of generation come off,” Magness said.To stem the plunge, operators would have to start “shedding load.” All at once, control room staff began calling transmission operators across the state, ordering them to start cutting power to their customers.“As we shed load and the frequency continued to decline, we ordered another block of load shed and the frequency declined further, and we ordered another block of load shed,” said Woodfin, who slept in his office through the crisis.Operators removed 10 gigawatts of demand from 1:30 a.m. until 2:30 a.m., essentially cutting power to 2 million homes in one fell swoop.The utility that services San Antonio, CPS Energy, was one of those that got an order to cut power.“We excluded anything critical, any circuit that had a hospital or police,” CPS chief executive Paula Gold-Williams said Friday. “We kept the airport up.”Alton McCarver’s apartment in Austin was one of the homes that lost power. The IT worker woke shivering at 2:30 a.m., an hour after the blackouts began, and tried turning up the thermostat. “Even my dog, he was shaking in the house because he was so cold,” he said.McCarver wanted to take his wife and 9-year-old daughter to shelter with a friend who still had power, but the steep hills around their home were coated in ice and he didn’t think they could make the drive safely. “You’re hungry, you’re frustrated, you’re definitely cold,” he said. “I was mostly worried about my family.”The power cuts worked — at least in so far as Ercot managed to keep demand below rapidly falling supply.But the grid operator shed load so rapidly that some generators and market watchers have wondered whether they exacerbated the problem.What’s more, frequency continued to fluctuate through the early hours of the morning, potentially causing even more power plants to trip, according to Ercot market participants. The Sandy Creek coal plant near Waco was one them, falling offline at 1:56 a.m. in tandem with the frequency dip, according to data from the plant operator. Ercot, however, maintains that the frequency stayed above the level at which plants would trip.And as blackouts spread across the state, power was cut not only to homes and businesses but to the compressor stations that power natural gas pipelines — further cutting off the flow of supplies to power plants.Power supplies became so scarce that what were supposed to be “rolling” blackouts ended up lasting for days at a time, leaving millions of Texans without lights, heat and, eventually without water. Even the Ercot control center lost water, and had to bring in portable toilets for its staff. “It’s just catastrophic,” said Tony Clark, a former commissioner with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and a senior adviser at law firm Wilkinson Barker Knauer LLP. By Friday, when Ercot declared that the emergency had ended, 14.4 million still lacked reliable access to public water supplies, and the crisis had already cost the state $50 billion in damages, according to Accuweather. The cost of power on Monday alone was $10 billion, according to estimates from Wood Mackenzie. The Public Utility Commission of Texas announced an investigation into the factors that led to the blackouts. But at least the lights were coming back on. In the afternoon, shell-shocked people trickled out of their homes to soak up the sun. “It feels crazy standing outside in the 40 degree sunlight,” said Cassie Moore, a 35-year-old writer and educator, who offered up her shower and washing machine to her boss and friends who were still without power or water. “In this same spot a few days ago I was worried that my dogs might freeze to death.”—With Javier Blas (Adds investigation by the Public Utility Commission of Texas in the 42nd paragraph. A previous version corrected the timing and scope of the generation decline at Sandy Creek coal plant in 37th paragraph, based on data shared by plant operator. )For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Jimmy Butler gives blunt assessment of Heat's poor start: 'Terrible, just terrible'

    Jimmy Butler knows the Heat have been awful, but believes they will turn it around.

  • NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Strengthens Over .7232, Weakens Under .7206

    The early price action suggests the direction of the NZD/USD on Friday will be determined by trader reaction to the short-term 50% level at .7206.

  • Renault Warns of Rough Year Ahead After Record Annual Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- Renault SA braced investors for another challenging year as lingering coronavirus restrictions and supply-chain challenges threaten the French carmaker coming off a record annual deficit.The manufacturer reported a net loss of 8 billion euros ($9.7 billion) for 2020, worse than the 7.85 billion euro-deficit projected by analysts. Much of the damage was done during the first half, when lockdowns crippled auto shipments. A scarcity of semiconductors now poses risk to this year’s results.“2021 is set to be difficult given the unknowns regarding the health crisis as well as electronic components supply shortages,” Chief Executive Officer Luca de Meo said Friday in a statement. “The priority is profitability and cash generation.”Renault said business improved significantly during the final six months of last year, when it generated an operating margin of 3.5% and positive automotive operational free cash flow.De Meo took over in July after his predecessor was ousted as part of the fallout from the 2018 arrest of former leader Carlos Ghosn. The CEO is now pushing through plans to shore up profits, repair the troubled partnership with Nissan Motor Co. and cut costs by closing sites and eliminating 14,600 jobs.Renault fell as much as 8.5% in Paris trading, paring this year’s gain to around 7%.The results for last year were weighed down by Nissan, which accounted for almost 5 billion euros of the loss, mostly accumulated during the first half. The car-making alliance that also includes Mitsubishi Motors Corp. has been shaken to the core, with the three trying to find ways to work together and in some respects turning inward to stem losses.Cost CuttingNissan has embarked on an aggressive turnaround plan that involves slashing production capacity and earlier this month trimmed its loss outlook for the year through March. A surprise operating profit for the most recent quarter was a sign it’s on the path toward a tentative recovery. The company’s decision to make commercial vehicles at a Renault plant in France is an example of how the alliance is working, de Meo said on a call with analysts.The CEO faces the difficult task of rationalizing a bloated cost structure and excess production capacity while pacifying the French state -- Renault’s most powerful shareholder -- on local jobs. Last month, he unveiled a turnaround plan targeting an operating margin of more than 3% by 2023 and at least 5% by mid-decade. Analysts have said the push lacks ambition considering Renault’s 4.8% return in 2019, before the pandemic hit.Renault has already achieved 60% of its planned 2 billion euros of cost-cutting. While the company didn’t give a detailed outlook for 2021, it warned that a global bottleneck in auto chips could cut its car production by 100,000 vehicles this year, with the shortage reaching its peak in the second quarter.“Our visibility for the time being is pretty limited,” de Meo said.Diverging FortunesRenault’s fortunes diverged during the last few years from its French peer PSA Group, which in January completed a merger with Fiat Chrysler to form Stellantis NV. Carlos Tavares, CEO of the Peugeot and Citroen maker, pulled off the combination after the French state foiled Renault’s attempt to do a deal with Fiat in 2019.The company will continue expanding its offerings of plug-in hybrid and fully electric models and plans to start selling the mass-market Dacia Spring this quarter.Renault’s finance unit is planning to pay a 1 billion-euro dividend to the parent as soon as European rules permit, Deputy CEO Clotilde Delbos said on an analyst call. It’s aiming to make the payout later this year as central bank restrictions start to ease.The Renault board will propose during the annual shareholders’ meeting in April that the parent not pay a dividend to investors with respect to last year.Sales dropped by more than a fifth last year to 2.95 million vehicles -- a far cry from Ghosn’s goal for more than 5 million cars annually by the end of next year. Renault executives have since pledged to chase profitability over sales volumes.Global auto shipments are expected to recover this year, but challenges remain. While Volkswagen AG and BMW AG posted better-than-expected preliminary earnings driven largely by China’s recovery, sales in Europe -- the key market for Renault -- slumped to a record low for January as lockdowns again shook the continent’s biggest markets.(Updates with board proposing no dividend in the 15th paragraph. Earlier versions of the story were corrected to remove wording from the 10th paragraph and fix the characterization of the dividend plan in the 14th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Do Institutions Own Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Shares?

    A look at the shareholders of Provention Bio, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PRVB ) can tell us which group is most powerful...

  • When a busy H-E-B lost power, store told Texans gathering supplies to 'go ahead' without paying

    “All of the sudden the power goes out, and you hear curse words and people sighing,” a customer says.

  • Stimulus Update: 4 Things That Could Prevent You From Receiving Another Direct Stimulus Payment

    Congress has yet to put the finishing touches on a third direct stimulus payment to the American public, but enough details have leaked to give us a fair idea of what we can expect this time around. Take a quick look at these four issues that could prevent you from receiving a direct payment and decide what you want to do about anything standing in your way. If you haven't filed your 2020 tax return yet, the only address the IRS has for you is the one listed on your 2019 return.

  • WallStreetBets Trader Keith Gill Appears To Have Bought 50,000 More Shares Of GameStop

    Keith Gill, the now-famous Reddit WallStreetBets trader, appears to have bought more shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) after the price fell by 23%. What Happened: Judging by a screenshot Gill shared on Friday afternoon, he bought 50,000 more shares of the stock. Gill previously showed he owned 50,000 shares, the Wall Street Journal reported, suggesting he has doubled down on his bet. That would put the value of his apparent GameStop holdings at more than $4 million. Gill declined to comment to the Journal about the postings. Why It Matters: Keith Gill gained popularity in the midst of Reddit’s WallStreetBets craze. He has been posting about GameStop for a year and also making videos on YouTube where he appears under the name "Roaring Kitty." He appeared at a Congressional hearing regarding Reddit's influence on the market on Thursday, along with the CEOs of Robinhood, Citadel and Melvin Capital. He said he still sees potential in the future of the stock. “I do find that it’s an attractive investment at this price point,” he said when asked about it. Price Action: GameStop stock was trading at $42.88 in the post-market trading on Friday, having lost 22.54% in a week, while Palantir Technologies (PLTR:NYSE) seems to be getting attention from the WallStreetBets traders right now. Image: Screenshot of Keith Gill's video See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaRobinhood CEO Goes To Confessional: Vlad Tenev Admits Mistakes On Chamath Palihapitiya's Podcast© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.