Lucy Hale soaks up some sun in teeny-tiny bikini during Hawaiian vacation

Lucy Hale is enjoying her time in the sun.

The 32-year-old actress was recently spotted during a beach day in Maui, Hawaii while chatting with a mystery man.

For the outing, Hale wore a small, patterned green bikini. She paired the swimsuit with dark sunglasses, large gold hoop earrings, a necklace with a pendant and several rings.

Also on full display was the "Pretty Little Liars" star's toned figure, flat tummy and various tattoos.

It's unclear who she was spending time with and whether her beach day was a romantic one.

Earlier this year, Hale and actor Skeet Ulrich sparked romance rumors with a PDA-filled outing in Los Angeles.

During their Feb. 2021 lunch date, the duo was seen swapping smooches and playfully holding one another's hands.

They were also seen out-and-about for a stroll together around the same time.

More recently, however, Hale was spotted donning lacy black lingerie for a photoshoot just last week.

At the time, she posed on a beachfront balcony in Malibu for the shoot. Hale looked stunning with a dark makeup look.

The star paired the black lingerie with black heels and a silver necklace. Like during her beach day in Hawaii, Hale's tattoos were visible in the photos from the lingerie shoot.

Hale recently revealed she was having one of her tats removed though, she didn't share the reason behind her decision.