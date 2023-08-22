Lucy Letby’s former nursing boss referred to regulator

A senior NHS manager who allegedly ignored warnings over serial baby killer Lucy Letby has been referred to the nursing watchdog.

Alison Kelly was accused in court of failing to act when doctors raised “serious concerns” about the nurse during her tenure as the Countess of Chester Hospital’s director of nursing and quality.

The Telegraph can now disclose that Ms Kelly, who has been suspended from her current NHS job, was referred to the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) in January 2021 by consultants including Dr Stephen Brearey – one of the whistleblowers who repeatedly raised concerns over the number of neonatal deaths.

However, the NMC was asked by the police to “pause” its examination of her case until Letby’s trial concluded. It has now resumed its enquiries.

A spokesman said: “We can confirm that Alison Kelly has been referred to our fitness to practise process. At the request of the police we had paused this referral pending the outcome of the criminal trial of Lucy Letby. Now there’s a verdict, we’ll move forward and look at the concerns raised with us very carefully, and take regulatory action if we need to. This is an ongoing case, so we’re unable to discuss it further at this time.”

On Sunday, The Telegraph revealed that she has been suspended from that position over several allegations that emerged during the court case.

Before Ms Kelly left the Countess of Chester, she was promoted to deputy chief executive then became director of nursing at the Northern Care Alliance NHS Trust in the Manchester area.

During the trial, the court heard that doctors had raised concerns with Ms Kelly and other senior staff about unexplained collapses of babies on the neonatal ward.

Dr Stephen Brearey, one of the lead paediatricians, had carried out a review into the circumstances around an infant’s death and met with Ms Kelly to discuss his findings in June or July 2015.

Staff had noticed that Letby was on duty when infants died, but at that point they struggled to believe it was anything more than an “association”.

Letby would go on to murder four more babies after concerns were raised with Ms Kelly, the first just one month after she received a report from lead consultant Dr Brearey.

Ms Kelly was contacted again in February 2016 by Dr Brearey who, as part of a review, found common links in nine deaths stretching back to mid-2015.

Executives only launched a formal investigation in July 2016. Although Letby was then removed from the unit, the police were not contacted until May 2017.

The nurse, now 33, murdered seven babies and attempted to kill another six. She is the worst child serial killer in modern Britain.

Reports over the weekend claimed Letby may have harmed dozens more children while working in two hospitals in the North-West.

Ms Kelly has previously said in a statement to The Telegraph: “It is impossible to imagine the heartache suffered by the families involved and my thoughts are very much with them. These are truly terrible crimes and I am deeply sorry that this happened to them.

“We owe it to the babies and their families to learn lessons and I will fully cooperate with the independent inquiry announced.”

