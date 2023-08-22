Lucy Letby hospital director was ‘reported to General Medical Council, but case was closed’

Ian Harvey was accused of failing to act ‘appropriately or in a timely manner’ when consultants raised concerns over baby deaths - Cheshire Live

The medical director of the hospital where Lucy Letby went on a killing spree was referred to the doctors’ watchdog over the scandal, but the case was closed after only a “superficial” investigation, a whistleblower has claimed.

Ian Harvey, an orthopaedic surgeon who rose through the ranks at the Countess of Chester Hospital to management level, was accused in 2018 by a group of four consultants who alleged that he mishandled the response to a string of deaths in the neonatal unit.

They alleged he had “misled the public in media statements”, encouraged “an atmosphere of secrecy and fear” and failed to act “appropriately or in a timely manner” when consultants raised concerns.

However, the General Medical Council (GMC) closed the case nearly three years later without ever putting the formal allegations to Mr Harvey, The Telegraph understands. The watchdog said it had investigated “thoroughly”.

Dr Stephen Brearey, one of the consultants at the Countess of Chester Hospital who raised concerns about Letby and testified in her trial, said that the GMC’s response was “completely inadequate”.

He said: “It’s a pretty sad indictment of the GMC. [The case] was so superficially dealt with.

“Three-quarters of the referrers weren’t even spoken to… They said they’d spoken to the police and they didn’t think it appropriate to go further with the inquiry until after the police inquiry and the judicial process had been completed, which seemed reasonable.

“And then in May 2022, prior to the trial starting, they just wrote to say somebody’s looked at it. It’s been closed.”

Alison Kelly was suspended from her role as director of nursing at the Northern Care Alliance NHS Foundation Trust

Alison Kelly, the Countess of Chester’s former director of nursing and quality, was also referred to a professional watchdog, it emerged on Tuesday. Dr Brearey referred her in January 2021.

The Nursing and Midwifery Council “paused” its examination of her case while the police investigation and trial took place, but has now resumed its enquiries, it said.

A spokesman said: “Now there’s a verdict, we’ll move forward and look at the concerns raised with us very carefully, and take regulatory action if we need to.”

Ms Kelly has been suspended from her role as director of nursing at the Northern Care Alliance NHS Foundation Trust “in light of information that emerged during the trial and the announcement of the independent inquiry”, an NHS spokesman told The Telegraph.

The news came amid mounting pressure for former Countess of Chester executives to be held to account for their alleged failures in the Letby case.

Victims of other NHS scandals, as well as a former justice secretary, said that bosses at the hospital where Letby murdered seven babies should be prosecuted if they ignored warnings.

James Titcombe, who lost his son in 2008 as a result of maternity failures at the Morecambe Bay NHS Trust, said that if senior executives and managers at the Countess of Chester Hospital had information suggesting that babies were being deliberately harmed, then a criminal investigation would be “entirely appropriate”.

“If they knew Letby was killing babies (or had information that showed it was possible) and wilfully decided not to act, then a criminal investigation for corporate manslaughter feels entirely appropriate,” he said.

Sir Robert Buckland, the former justice secretary, said that police should now consider whether bosses should face gross negligence or corporate manslaughter charges.

“My general view is leave no stone unturned and provide the families with full accountability,” he said. “That’s the least the families deserve bearing in mind the hell they’ve been through and that they’re still going through.

“If police haven’t looked at whether there could be corporate manslaughter charges or even individual gross negligence manslaughter charges, then I think they should consider whether that is appropriate.”

Gross negligence manslaughter relates directly to the individual at fault, while corporate manslaughter focuses on the management of the organisation at fault and the precautions set up to ensure that it provides an adequate duty of care.

Evidence emerged in the trial suggesting that Mr Harvey and other managers did not respond adequately to warnings over the number of unexplained neonatal collapses and deaths from consultants including Dr Brearey.

Dr Brearey said that he referred Mr Harvey to the GMC in July 2018, shortly after Letby’s first arrest and before Mr Harvey’s retirement, in a letter that was also signed by Dr Ravi Jayaram – who also testified in court – and two individuals who cannot be named.

They are understood to be furious that they were never interviewed for the investigation.

Mr Harvey was eventually removed from the medical register in June 2022, at his own request.

The Telegraph could not reach Mr Harvey for comment, but it is understood that he did not accept the allegations and planned to “vigorously” defend himself.

He has previously said: “As medical director, I was determined to keep the baby unit safe and support our staff. I wanted the reviews and investigations carried out, so that we could tell the parents what had happened to their children. I believe there should be an inquiry that looks at all events leading up to this trial and I will help it in whatever way I can.”

Anthony Omo, the GMC’s general counsel and director of fitness to practise, defended the rigour of its investigation.

He said: “In 2018, we received a complaint about Ian Harvey which we promoted for a full investigation. During our investigation, we liaised with the police, obtained an independent expert report and a witness statement, and thoroughly examined all relevant information.

“At the conclusion of our investigation, our senior decision-makers considered all of the evidence and decided that the case did not reach the threshold for referral to the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service for a hearing.

“We do not take our decision-making responsibility lightly.”

The GMC evaluates whether to take individuals to tribunal based on the seriousness of the allegations against them, and whether they are “capable of proof to the required standard”.

Dr Brearey previously told the BBC that Mr Harvey pressured consultants to stop communicating their concerns about Letby.

In June 2016, one of the consultants sent an email under the subject line: “Should we refer ourselves to external investigation?”

“I believe we need help from outside agencies,” he wrote, in the email shared with BBC News. “And the only agency who can investigate all of us, I believe, is the police.”

But in a terse response, Mr Harvey wrote: “Action is being taken… All emails cease forthwith.”

Dr Brearey also claimed he requested an urgent meeting with Mr Harvey and Ms Kelly in early 2016, but that his request was ignored for three months, during which time another two babies almost died.

Jane Tomkinson, the acting chief executive of the Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, welcomed the independent inquiry announced by the Department of Health and Social Care, and pledged to support ongoing police investigations.

“Due to ongoing legal considerations, it would not be appropriate for the Trust to make any further comment,” she said.

Ms Kelly could not be reached for comment.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.