Lucy Letby hospital investigated for corporate manslaughter

The Countess of Chester Hospital will be investigated for corporate manslaughter

The hospital where Lucy Letby murdered seven babies is being investigated for corporate manslaughter, Cheshire Constabulary said.

Lucy Letby was sentenced to a whole life order after jurors found her guilty of the murders and six attempted murders while working at the Countess of Chester Hospital between 2015 and 2016.

Last month, the former neonatal nurse, who was found guilty at Manchester Crown Court in August, formally lodged an appeal against her convictions at the Court of Appeal last month.

Detective Superintendent Simon Blackwell, who is strategic lead for Operation Hummingbird, a continuing police investigation into Letby, said its new investigation will examine the hospital’s senior leadership and decision making to determine whether any criminality had occurred.

Lucy Letby was convicted of murdering seven babies

He said: “Following the lengthy trial, subsequent conviction of Lucy Letby and an assessment by senior investigative officers, I can confirm that Cheshire Constabulary is carrying out an investigation into corporate manslaughter at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

“The investigation will focus on the indictment period of the charges for Lucy Letby, from June 2015 to June 2016, and consider areas including senior leadership and decision making to determine whether any criminality has taken place.

“At this stage we are not investigating any individuals in relation to gross negligence manslaughter.

“The investigation is in the very early stages and we are unable to go into any further details or answer specific questions at this time.

Letby was also found guilty of six attempted murders

“We recognise that this investigation will have a significant impact on a number of different stakeholders including the families in this case and we are continuing to work alongside and support them during this process.

“You will be notified of any further updates in due course.”

Last month Letby was told she will face a retrial next year on one charge of attempting to kill a baby girl in February 2016.

Mr Justice Goss, the judge in the original trial, set a provisional date of 10 June 2024 for the retrial. Ben Myers KC, defending Letby, told the court she “maintained she was innocent”.

Letby was arrested at her home in Chester in July 2018 and charged in November that year.

Her original trial began on October 4 2022 with the jury reaching its final deliberations on August 18 2023 and she was sentenced on August 21.

A court order prohibits reporting of the identities of the surviving and dead children who were the subject of the allegations.

