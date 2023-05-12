Lucy Letby hospital trust chairman accused of ‘bullying and intimidation’ by former chief executive

Countess of Chester Hospital - Anthony Devlin

The chairman of the hospital trust where Lucy Letby is suspected of murdering seven babies has been accused of “bullying and intimidation” by its former chief executive.

Dr Susan Gilby resigned as chief executive of the Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in December following an alleged breakdown in relations with its chairman, Ian Haythornthwaite.

The trust has been plagued with problems in recent years, with the hospitals watchdog rating its leadership as “inadequate” last summer, and it being at the centre of the murder trial of Lucy Letby, the former children’s nurse.

Ms Letby is accused of murdering seven babies at the trust. A trial is ongoing.

Dr Gilby joined the trust in August 2018, a month after Ms Letby was first arrested at her home in Chester as part of the investigation into the deaths of babies at the hospital’s neonatal unit.

The previous chief executive resigned in September 2018, at which point Dr Gilby was promoted to the role.

Mr Haythornthwaite was appointed in late 2021.

Dr Gilby claims she was unfairly dismissed by the trust after making a formal complaint, according to legal documents seen by the BBC.

She also alleges the chairman put finance above patient safety.

Upon joining the trust, Mr Haythornthwaite tried to “intervene and influence, and ultimately to control, many operational matters” beyond his role, according to papers prepared for a forthcoming employment tribunal.

The chairman was “highly aggressive and intimidatory” in meetings, Dr Gilby claims, including banging his hand on a desk to make his point.

The trust denied all the allegations.

Dr Susan Gilby

Dr Gilby made a formal complaint against Mr Haythornthwaite in July 2022. It is understood the trust responded by suggesting she be seconded to a senior role within NHS England on the condition she withdrew her allegations, the BBC reports.

But Dr Gilby said she was not willing to do this. In December she resigned from the trust giving six months’ notice.

The Health Service Journal reported at the time there had been a breakdown in the relationship between the chairman and the chief executive.

Dr Gilby said in a statement at the time: “My resignation is not related to any operational issues and I’ve given six months’ notice. It had always been my intention to support the trust through the Lucy Letby trial and then to stand down afterwards.”

The consultant in anaesthesia and intensive care is suing the trust and Mr Haythornthwaite for constructive unfair dismissal, according to the BBC.

The Countess of Chester Trust was approached for comment.

In a statement to the BBC the trust said: “There are significant points of dispute between Dr Gilby and the trust and the trust denies all allegations that she has raised. A number of active internal investigations are in train and the trust will not provide any further comment whilst those investigations are ongoing.”

