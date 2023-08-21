Lucy Letby live: Serial baby killer to be sentenced

Lucy Letby, the most prolific child serial killer in modern British history, is expected to face the rest of her life behind bars when she is sentenced on Monday.

The nurse murdered seven babies and tried to kill six more while working at the Countess of Chester Hospital neonatal unit between 2015 and 2016.

She has joined the list of the UK’s most twisted child killers, including the Moors murderers Ian Brady and Myra Hindley and the so-called Angel of Death paediatric nurse Beverley Allitt.

Letby, 33, could be handed a whole-life order by judge Mr Justice Goss at Manchester Crown Court.

Whole-life orders are the most severe punishment available in the UK criminal justice system, for those who commit the most serious crimes.

09:39 AM BST

Recap: NHS manager who ‘ignored serious concerns’ about Lucy Letby suspended

A senior NHS manager who allegedly ignored warnings over serial baby killer Lucy Letby has been suspended, The Telegraph has learned, report Joe Pinkstone, Janet Eastham, Steve Bird and Harry Brennan.

Alison Kelly was accused in court of failing to act when doctors raised “serious concerns” about the nurse during her tenure as director of nursing and quality at the Countess of Chester Hospital where Letby murdered seven babies.

Ms Kelly is now a director of nursing at the Northern Care Alliance NHS Trust in the Manchester area and local politicians called for her position to be investigated by ministers.

It emerged on Sunday that she has now been suspended due to several allegations that emerged during the court case.

Read more here.

09:27 AM BST

Recap: Lucy Letby was expecting us, says detective

Lucy Letby did not “bang on the table” to protest her innocence but instead had anticipated her arrest, a leading detective in the case has revealed, reports Steve Bird.

Detective Superintendent Paul Hughes said Letby’s unusual but “controlled” manner during police interviews raised suspicions that she had been expecting a police visit.

The Cheshire Constabulary officer, who led the investigation, said Letby appeared remarkably calm for someone arrested for the first time.

Read more here.

09:21 AM BST

Recap: Letby can be forced to face families in court

Lucy Letby can be forced to appear in court and face the victims of her crimes when she is sentenced on Monday, the Government has said, Daniel Martin and Dominic Penna report.

A source told The Telegraph prison officers may use “lawful enforcement” to ensure that the child killer cannot remain in her cell when the judge hands down his sentence.

Letby has vowed to refuse to appear in court to hear the punishment she will face, along with statements from the families of the seven babies she killed.

Since the guilty verdicts were announced on Friday, calls have been growing for action to ensure that the 33-year-old former nurse is forced to appear when her sentence is read out on Monday.

Read more here.

09:14 AM BST

Will Letby attend court?

Letby may attend court although she previously indicated she did not intend to return to the dock, did not want to take any part in her sentencing hearing, and would not follow the hearing via video-link from prison.

Mr Justice Goss said the court has no power to force a defendant to attend a sentencing hearing but a Government source told the Telegraph “lawful enforcement” could be used as a last resort to ensure Letby attends if it is considered necessary, reasonable and proportionate.

“Lucy Letby should be in court to hear society’s condemnation of the enormity of her crimes, expressed by the judge,” the source told the PA news agency.

“If that requires the use of lawful enforcement, so be it. If she continues to refuse, that will only strengthen our resolve to change the law as soon as we can.”

09:12 AM BST

Telegraph launches Lucy Letby live blog

Good morning,

The Telegraph will provide live updates of the sentencing of Lucy Letby, the most prolific child serial killer in modern British history.

Letby is expected to face the rest of her life behind bars when she is sentenced at Manchester Crown Court.

On Friday, the 33-year-old was convicted of the murder of seven babies and the attempted murder of six more while working at the Countess of Chester Hospital neonatal unit between 2015 and 2016.

