Lucy Letby made notes of her crimes using ‘coded system’

Detective says Lucy Letby was a 'copious writer of notes' and her words formed a crucial part of the police's investigation

Lucy Letby made notes of her crimes in her personal diary using a “coded system”, detectives have revealed.

Detective Inspector Rob Woods said the country’s most prolific child killer was a “copious writer of notes” and her words formed a crucial part of Cheshire Constabulary’s investigation.

During the trial, dozens of post-it notes and scraps of paper found in her home in Blacon, Cheshire, were presented in the ten month-long trial as admissions of guilt.

In one, she wrote: “I killed them on purpose because I’m not good enough.”

Alongside these notes, she also wrote numerous diary entries detailing the police investigation into the murders.

Detectives said they were shocked by the amount of writing about the deceased children they discovered in Letby’s home when she was first arrested on June 3, 2018.

When she was arrested for a second time a year later, detectives said they were hoping she had continued to jot down her thoughts and hoped to recover more vital evidence.

On Monday, the 33-year-old neonatal nurse was sentenced to a whole life order after being convicted of the murders of seven babies and attempting to kill six more while working at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

DI Woods, speaking in a documentary made by Cheshire Constabulary, said: “The amount of material we found at her home address was, I think, a massive surprise to us when she was first arrested.

“It gave us a really good steer for the second occasion as to what sort of things we were looking for.

“So as an example, something that’s been very useful to the enquiry has been Miss Letby’s diaries.

“They appeared to be and it became clear later that it was almost a code of coloured asterisks and various other things put in a diary that marked significant events.”

DI Woods said it became clear that the events Letby had made notes of were significant events connected to the case.

He added: “We knew she was a copious writer of notes.

“Now we thought that perhaps having been arrested she might stop doing that.

“It turned out when we searched that second time, she had continued to write her thoughts and all sorts of processes about the investigation about the events that she was being investigated for.”

