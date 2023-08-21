Lucy Letby will never be released, but this is not the end of the horror

“Logically, I know not every nurse is like Lucy,” the distraught mother of a murdered baby told the court.

“But the distorted side of my brain whispers that if it happened once and I couldn’t protect them, it might happen again.”

While Lucy Letby was told on Monday that she would spend the rest of her life in prison, in truth it is the families of her victims who will endure the real life sentence.

The victim impact statements, delivered in person by mothers, read aloud in court, or pre-recorded in carefully anonymous rooms, were nothing short of heartbreaking.

One mother said she had “encountered evil disguised as a caring nurse”. She was not the only parent to describe Letby in this way.

Paraphrasing the scribbles found on a note in Letby’s house after her arrest, the mother of Baby C spoke with blazing articulacy: “In your own words, you killed them on purpose, you are evil. You did this.”

A fresh-faced young nurse, smiling straight into the camera as she holds aloft a sweet little baby. Who could have guessed that this was the face of the worst baby killer in modern British history?

This deeply troubling, dissonant image has become seared on our collective retina for the past 10 months, as Letby stood trial for killing and harming the newborns in her care.

Last week, she was convicted of the murders of seven babies and of trying to kill six more while working at the Countess of Chester Hospital neonatal unit between 2015 and 2016.

On Monday, at Manchester Crown Court, she was handed a whole life order, becoming only the fourth woman to receive the sentence.

The three other women to receive whole-life orders

Mr Justice Goss, addressing an empty chair because Letby refused to attend, condemned the “premeditation, calculation and cunning” of her actions, which he said amounted to “a cruel, calculated and cynical campaign of child murder”.

There was a “deep malevolence bordering on sadism” in her behaviour, he said.

Who could fail to weep at such pain so deliberately inflicted? At the sly cruelties minutely calibrated so as to escape detection? At the way these babies – tiny, dearly-loved scraps of life – fought so fiercely to survive but stood no chance against the truly wicked depredations of the neonatal nurse entrusted with their care?

And as for the rest of us, we are forever changed. How could we not be?

On Monday, I sat and witnessed those mothers speaking, those fathers struggling to articulate their grief. And as they shed tears, I wept too, just as every parent, every decent person in this land must surely have wept as the full extent of Letby’s icy malevolence was laid bare.

Her sole motive – so deeply pathetic and all the more appalling for that – appears to have been the pursuit of attention. From her colleagues, from a consultant she had a crush on, from the parents clamouring for hope – unknowingly submitting to the hugs and comfort of the woman who had literally just murdered their babies.

And in the moments that followed, Letby conspicuously busied herself, performatively demonstrating her professionalism by taking charge, leaving the parents no space for quiet reflection or intimacy. Most saliently, it afforded no opportunity to raise questions about events surrounding their child’s sudden death when the other staff had reassured them that their baby was out of danger.

“Lucy bathed [Baby E], an action I deeply regret, and dressed him in a woollen gown,” his mother said. “He was buried in that gown, a gift from the unit chosen by Lucy. I feel sickened by the choice we made. Not a single day passes without distress over this decision.”

Baby E was a twin. His brother lived but has severe learning difficulties, which his parents believe is due to Letby poisoning him with insulin.

Yet for many long months, softly-spoken Letby was never confronted about the spate of sudden emergencies and wholly inexplicable deaths on her watch.

Maybe it was that superficial smile, that veneer of kindness, that studied lack of memorability. But whatever the reason, hospital managers silenced the senior doctors who raised the alarm – and even ordered an apology for impugning her reputation.

And so Letby continued to play God with impunity. Not just in matters of life but of death, presumably gaining sadistic pleasure in the ongoing effects of her actions.

She stole hospital documents, kept paperwork and notes as souvenirs from the shifts where she dealt out death at will, and – by way of an obscene flourish – gifted teddy bears and sent faux compassionate cards to parents.

All the while, parents were trying to cope with the unbearable loss of a child. One mother said she permanently wore sunglasses to hide her tears from her other children and struggled to eat and sleep. She said her partner had wished he had died instead of their baby. Another father said he had one day thought of ending his life.

The nurse tried to murder Baby G twice. Her father’s statement to the court said he believed God had saved his daughter, but in Letby “the Devil found her”.

Many parents said the memory of their children has been sullied by knowing what Letby had done.

“In the darkness of the days, weeks and months that followed [Baby C]’s death, I would open his memory box,” his mother told the court.

“I would smell his familiar smell, I would touch his handprint. His hand and footprint were made into a pendant, I wore it round my neck. It made me feel closer to him.

“On July 3 2018, when Lucy Letby was first arrested, these few tangible memories I had of my son felt tainted … She took those hand and footprints, I felt so conflicted as to what that meant, so I stopped wearing them.”

Only now does she feel she can wear them again. The verdict has been reached, Letby will never be released. But this is not the end of the horror.

Victim statement Baby C

In their statements, many of the parents told of marital breakdown and suicidal thoughts, alcoholism, clinical depression and chronic insomnia.

Police are also investigating other instances of harm that coincide with Letby’s employment dates and shift patterns. Parents have come forward with deeply troubling accounts of her behaviour that will be examined.

In his sentencing remarks, Mr Justice Goss acknowledged the wider harms she perpetrated.

“You acted in a way that was completely contrary to the normal human instincts of nurturing and caring for babies,” he concluded. “And in gross breach of the trust that all citizens place in those who work in the medical and caring professions.

“The great majority of your victims suffered acute pain as a result of what you did to them. They all fought for survival; some, sadly, struggled in vain and died.”

But Letby, he said, “knew that the last thing anyone working in the unit would or did think was that someone caring for the babies was deliberately harming them”.

It was the mother of Baby E who said she struggled to trust nurses not to harm her other child after her experience at the hands of Letby.

She is right – after such revelations, logic is all too easily eclipsed by fear. Who among us will ever feel the same unalloyed excitement about the birth of a baby?

When something goes wrong, we unhesitatingly place our faith in the integrity, the expertise, the compassion of nurses. Or at least we did.

But now we know the very worst that can happen – because it has already happened and we can never forget.

“I cannot forgive you. There is no forgiving, not now, not ever,” the parent of Baby D told the court.

“Those lives were not yours to take. I felt so guilty and questioned if any of this was my fault. Did I miss something, did I do something wrong. Did I fail my daughter?”

When parents were told what had happened to their children, it did not end their pain. As the mother of Baby E and F put it: “We felt cheated, deceived, and utterly heartbroken once more.”

And at the centre of their nightmare was Lucy Letby, whose monstrous spree saw her kill two identical triplet brothers within 24 hours of each other.

A newborn weighing less than 1kg (2lb) who was fatally injected with air. A girl born 10 weeks premature was murdered on the fourth – yes fourth – attempt.

It is too early for the “one bad apple” platitudes. Too soon for the hackneyed “lessons will be learned” spiel. This day, a nation is in mourning for those seven little helpless babies, robbed of their lives before they had a chance to feel anything but pain.

And the lost lives of six more babies who miraculously pulled through – but some of whom were harmed so catastrophically by physical and brain damage they will need round-the-clock care forever.

What can we say to these families? There are no words to fill the terrible void. How can they even begin to heal? The truth, bitter as strychnine, is that they can’t.

Again and again, we return to Letby’s possible motives – her total lack of remorse, of humanity.

During the trial, she was occasionally moved to tears but not by the plight of the babies – one of whom screamed out in such agony that a fellow nurse said they had never before heard such a sound from a premature newborn. Letby only ever welled up in self-pity.

How damaged must someone be to purposefully seek out a baby on a hospital ward and repeatedly try to murder him? Or hurt a newborn so catastrophically she can neither see nor swallow and will need round-the-clock care in perpetuity?

The trial heard how Letby, who was in her mid-20s when she carried out the attacks, murdered newborns by injecting air into their tiny bodies, in some cases shattering their diaphragms. In one case, she pushed a tube down an infant’s throat. She tried to kill two babies by lacing their feeding bags with insulin.

Letby was in the court for the first two guilty verdicts. Thereafter, she refused to attend – her absence a forceful reminder not just of the lack of remorse she has shown but of her need to exercise power. Her parents were not in court for her sentencing either.

Even when called to account, she has refused to be accountable. Her absence was described by one parent as “a final act of wickedness”. As he sentenced her, Mr Justice Goss said: “You have shown no remorse. There are no mitigating factors.”

“We hope you live a very long life and spend every single day suffering for what you have done,” said the parents of Babies A and B, with incredible restraint.

“Maybe you thought by doing this you would be remembered forever. But I want you to know my family will; never think of you again. From this day, you are nothing.”

It is said when a parent dies, you lose your past – but when a child dies, you lose your future. The courage of these bereaved parents, sharing their deepest anguish with such dignity, is surely proof that evil will not prevail.

