Lucy Letby: Nurse pleads not guilty to murder of eight babies

Celine Wadhera
·1 min read

Nurse Lucy Letby has plead not guilty at the Manchester Crown Court for the murder of eight babies and the attempted murder of 10 others.

Appearing from HMP Peterborough via videolink, Ms Letby repeated the words “not guilty” 18 times as charges were read. After entering her pleas, the 31-year-old sat listening to the remainder of the 30-minute hearing which consisted mainly of administrative matters. Ms Letby was seen wearing a dark blue top with her hair in a ponytail.

While working in the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital, Ms Letby, of Arran Avenue, Hereford, is alleged to have gone on a year-long killing spree, murdering five boys and three girls. She is further accused of the attempted murder of five boys and five girls.

All offences were said to have been committed between June 2015 and June 2016.

In May 2017, detectives launched an investigation into infant deaths at the Countess of Chester Hospital was launched in May 2017, initially looking into the deaths of 15 babies over a 12-month period beginning in June 2015.

The Countess of Chester Hospital, where Lucy Letby worked (Getty Images)
The Countess of Chester Hospital, where Lucy Letby worked (Getty Images)

Reporting restrictions remain in place, prohibiting the naming of the five boys and three girls allegedly killed by Ms Letby. Similarly, those she is accused of attempting to kill cannot be identified.

Ms Letby was remanded in custody by Mr Justice Goss, who proceeded to fix a trial date of 4 October 2022. The trial will take place at Manchester Crown Court and is expected to last up to six months.

A further pre-trial hearing will be held in January 2022.

