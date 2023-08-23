Who is Lucy Letby? Timeline and facts about the British nurse jailed for the death of 7 infants
British nurse Lucy Letby was sentenced to life in prison this week for the murders of seven babies and attempted murder of six more during her employment at a U.K. hospital from 2015 to 2016, according to Reuters.
Letby’s crimes spanned 11 months during her time as a neonatal nurse at the Countess of Chester Hospital in northern England. Investigators on the case could not identify a motive for the crimes, for which she will serve a life sentence without the possibility of parole. Only three other women in British history have served such a severe sentence, including prolific serial killers Myra Hindley and Rosemary West.
Although Letby refused to appear in court or tune in virtually for her sentencing, Justice James Goss of the Manchester Crown Court addressed her directly as if she were there.
“This was a cruel, calculated and cynical campaign of child murder involving the smallest and most vulnerable of children,” he said, per CNN. “There was a deep malevolence bordering on sadism. During the course of this trial you have coldly denied any responsibility for your wrongdoing. You have no remorse. There are no mitigating factors.”
The victims’ families were also present at the sentencing, Al Jazeera reported.
“Lucy Letby has destroyed our lives. The anger and the hatred I have towards her will never go away. It has destroyed me as a man and as a father,” said a father who lost two of his children at the hands of Letby.
Letby has denied harming the children.
Hospital staff repeatedly voiced concerns about Letby as early as 2015 but were not taken seriously, according to CBS News.
Timeline of events
January 2012: After qualifying as a Band 5 nurse, Letby began working full time at the Countess of Chester Hospital.
January 2015: Letby qualified to serve as a neonatal nurse at the hospital, where she would care for “hundreds of newborn babies,” in an 11-month span.
June 2015: On June 8, “Baby A,” a twin boy in the neonatal intensive unit, unexpectedly stopped breathing. He was pronounced dead 38 minutes later under Letby’s care. His manner of death was later identified as an injection of air by an IV. The next day, Letby attempted to murder Baby B, the twin of Baby A, by injection of air. The infant survived after resuscitation. These are believed to be the first victims. Three infants died at the hospital in June, which was equal to the total number of deaths the entire year before.
July 2015: After noticing a significant spike in infant deaths that year, senior doctors expressed concerns about Letby, who seemed to be present for each unexpected death. Management dismissed the concerns, according to CNN.
August 2015: Letby murdered “Baby D” by air injection and fatal bleeding from interference with his nasogastric tube. She also attempted to murder “Baby F,” the twin of “Baby D,” by insulin injection.
September 2015: Letby attempted to murder two more infants, one by injection of excessive milk and air through the nasogastric tube. It was also in this month that Letby was officially informed by the Royal College of Nursing that she was under investigation for the deaths of the infants.
October 2015: A fifth, premature infant girl died. Colleagues of Letby expressed concerns once again.
February 2016: A “thematic” review from an independent neonatologist took place, per the request of Dr. Stephen Brearey, the director of nursing at Countess of Chester. Concerns about Letby lingered as the report was filed to hospital directors.
April 2016: Letby attempted to murder a set of twin boys by means of insulin and air injection. The infants survived, but one suffered brain damage from the attack.
May 2016: An “assurance” document obtained by The Guardian stated that “There is no evidence whatsoever against (Letby) other than coincidence.”
June 2016: Letby murdered two more infants in a set of triplets and is believed to have attempted to murder the third, who survived, all via IV air injection. Letby was removed from her neonatal duties at the end of the month after increased speculation from colleagues.
July 2016: All hospital staff were required to undergo clinical supervision. Letby began supervision around the same time she started a position on the hospital’s Patient Experience Team, according to the Evening Standard.
September 2016: Letby was officially informed by the Royal College of Nursing that she was under investigation for the deaths of the infants. Letby then filed a complaint against the hospital for the investigation, later winning the case.
May 2017: Cheshire Police began a formal investigation into the high number of infant deaths at the hospital.
July 2018: Letby was arrested at her home but was released on bail.
June 2019: Police arrested Letby a second time after connecting her to the death of more infants. Bail was posted and she was released again.
November 2020: For the final time, Letby was arrested and charged with the murder of seven infants and the attempted murder of 10 others.
October 2022: Letby’s trial began.
August 2023: After 10 months at trial, Letby was found guilty for the murder of seven infants and the attempted murder of six other infants, and sentenced to spend the rest of her life in prison. The jury deliberated on the case for 22 days.