Ludacris named artist-in-residence at Georgia State University

KEN SIMMONS

Ludacris named artist-in-residence at Georgia State University originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Ludacris is giving back to his former university and sharing his success in music and acting.

The "Fate of the Furious" star, who studied at Georgia State University, has been named an artist-in-residence at the institution.

The three-time Grammy winner, born Christopher Bridges, will mentor students and work with professors at the Creative Media Industries Institute this fall.

(MORE: Kane Brown pays tribute to late drummer at CMT's Artists of the Year)

"Georgia State is one of the most innovative and diverse universities in the country," Ludacris said in a statement. "I couldn’t imagine a better place to work with students than CMII."

He also tweeted, "Feels Good to be home GSU!"

"Chris is an incredibly talented artist and has so much industry knowledge to share," Creative Media Industries Institute executive director Brennen Dicker said. "We are excited to see how our students, and really the entire institute, will benefit from this great new partnership."

The Creative Media Industries Institute prepares students for careers in the film, music and video game industries.

(MORE: Pharrell offers 'guaranteed' internships to 2019 graduating class of Harlem Charter School)

Ludacris has sold more than 20 million records worldwide and is the CEO of the Disturbing tha Peace label. In 2001, he founded The Ludacris Foundation, which was named by Black Enterprise magazine as one of the "leading philanthropy foundations."

In addition to "The Fast and the Furious" franchise, Ludacris' acting credits include "Empire," "Being Mary Jane" and "Hustle & Flow."

Luda hasn't released an album since "Ludaversal" in 2015, but he plans to release his tenth studio album next year.

