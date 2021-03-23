The ludicrous Festival UK*22 is destined to be a car crash of Millennium Dome proportions

As doomed as the Dome? The Brexit Festival brings to mind its purposeless, science-meets-culture infotainment horrors - View Pictures/Universal Images Group/Getty

Those in need of an uncontrollable laugh at the moment – and heaven knows, most of us are – should spare a few minutes from watching reruns of Fawlty Towers or arresting animal clips on Twitter and head straight to the website for Festival UK*22.

This repository of everything to do with next year’s as yet unnamed (help!) creativity festival – doomed to remain known to all and sundry as the Brexit Festival – already warranted being classified as ‘beyond parody’, what with its vapid statements of intent, flagging up how the year-long fest would celebrate the UK’s innovative spirit.

But a new sheen of pretension will be added to the residual hogwash, with today’s announcement of the 10 “open, original, optimistic, large-scale and extraordinary acts of public engagement” chosen, at length, to contribute to the £120 million spasm of activity.

We should savour every syllable of each precis for each commission (predominantly given to oddly titled collectives, with many big names like Welsh National Opera and the Manchester International Festival, previously longlisted, sadly nowhere apparent). But a small sample here should suffice.

How about 59 Productions’ “unprecedented experiment uniting cosmology, biology, projection technology, STEM education, poetry and 13.8 billion years of history”? Or Nelly Ben Hayon Studios’ “cosmic adventure exploring immersive experiences, new technologies, science innovation, social media, youth culture and the power of imagination to change perspectives, dismantle boundaries and ignite the creative energy of towns across the UK.”

Part of the Living Island zone at the Millennium Dome. Is this the future of the Brexit Festival? - Jeff Gilbert

The obfuscatory verbiage is partly a deliberate smokescreen, enabling the creatives to to create away, free from too much prying commentary. But the cat is already out of the bag. FUK* – let’s call it that – is going to be a shoot-on-sight Frankenstein’s monster of a cross-arts experiment gone hideously wrong.

And we can say this because the language actually reveals a fundamental failure to read the rubric.

The festival was supposed to celebrate and reunite this plucky little island after its departure from the EU, with all the bitter divisions that entailed. The vote, lest we forget, expressed grassroots mass sentiment and reflected a populist desire for change (and I say this as someone who voted, with a heavy heart, to retain the status quo).

So negative were the assumptions that attended Theresa May’s 2018 floating of a ‘festival of Great Britain’ they could probably hear the sneering of Remainer artistes in Antwerp. A clever festival director could have honoured the essentially patriotic brief without falling into the caricature activity envisaged by the detractors. Bright though he is, Martin Green – who had success masterminding Hull 2017 City of Culture (I came, saw, admired) – seems to have produced the opposite caricature: the kind of thing metropolitan snobs who’d rather swim the Channel than shake hands with a Brexiteer would endorse.

Hull worked because Green embraced the city. This festival can only work if it wholeheartedly embraces the country, with its funny little ways, fond nostalgias and distinctive identities. Judging by today’s announcements, it aspires to borderlessness and characterlessness, its elitist rhetoric pure Strasbourg-ese.

I remember feeling furious as I walked round the Millennium Dome, beholding its purposeless, science-meets-culture infotainment horrors, piously aimed at bringing everyone together but serving none. Why did no one have the guts to pull the plug at the drawing-board stage, I wondered. If anything the contents of the Dome might look like the Sermon on the Mount compared to what’s in store here: a shipment from the saddest fashion emporium in the world, the emperor’s new clothes shop.

Given that Oliver Dowden has hailed them as “ten showstoppers”, it’s too late to stop the nightmare. But it’s early enough to organise a counter-festival. How about Simon Armitage lookalikes soulfully roaming the Dales, celebrations of 70s British sitcom in bedroom showrooms, maypole dancing in Milton Keynes? Art is 52 per cent inspiration, 48 per cent perspiration. Let the people vote with their feet and rustle up their own happy and glorious Brexfest.