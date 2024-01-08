Ludington: New Des Moines Art Center exhibition examines how we decorate our homes

"Dream kitchen" takes on a new meaning at the Des Moines Art Center’s exhibition, “Transform Any Room.” Everything in artist Liza Lou’s “Kitchen,” from cupboards and “tiled” floor to the pie in the oven, the broom in the corner and the sink full of dishes is covered in colored beads, the kind that adorn beauty queens’ evening gowns.

The introduction to the exhibit describes it as “politicized, subversive, and sometimes glamorized versions of the things that adorn our homes.” I don’t know about the politicized and subversive part, but there was plenty of glamor. Near “Kitchen” was artist Nick Cave’s transformed settee that looks like a garden seat among vines made of strings of beads, metal flowers and leaves, then filled with porcelain and ceramic bird knickknacks. He called the piece “Rescue.”

The piece sparked a conversation with a docent about the things we acquire in our lifetimes. I have enough birds of my own to make a similar piece. What I don’t have is the imagination or the skill.

Across the gallery, artist T.J. Dedeaux-Norris used items from their mother’s home for “The Estate of Tameka Jenean Norris.” Among the framed prints, the curio cabinet full of knickknacks, a child’s artwork and a school certificate, hangs a letter from mother to child admonishing not to let rebelliousness waste the child’s potential. It reminded me how our possessions reflect our personalities, our values and our relationships. What would my sons put in a display of my estate?

Artist Lydia Ricci’s doll-house-sized furnishings for a series titled “I Can Tell They Are Rich” reminded me how furnishings reflect our socioeconomic status. I found it thought-provoking to see items many Americans own — a computer, a refrigerator with an ice maker, a bedroom television — as markers of wealth. Do the iPad I’m writing on and the TV in my bedroom classify me as rich?

We, like all creatures, need shelter to survive. Do we “need” beautiful handwoven rugs, upholstered sofas cushions, and fragile items with no practical purpose like those included in “Transform Any Room”? Archeologists have uncovered decorative items dating back tens of thousands of years suggesting humans need to create and decorate.

I can’t imagine home without the artwork and knickknacks. “Transform Any Room” gave me plenty to ponder when I’m dusting them.

“Transform Any Room” remains on display until Jan. 14. It can be viewed online at desmoinesartcenter.org.

Margaret Ludington has lived in Altoona since 1971. She is a retired staff writer and editorial writer for the Herald-Index. Margaret is a mother of two, grandmother of four. She and her husband travel frequently and have visited every state except Alaska and five Canadian provinces.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines Art Center exhibition redefines what makes a house a home