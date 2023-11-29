Ludington: New Waukee venue Vibrant Music Hall has some shortcomings

Jim and I went on a voyage of discovery to the far west on Nov. 15. Not California — Waukee.

We were looking for the newly opened Vibrant Music Hall in daylight before attending “An Evening with the Late John Cleese” after dark. The music hall is located on Grand Prairie Parkway, the next exit after Jordan Creek Parkway.

We pulled off Interstate 80 and found the building easily. It’s the completed site in the midst of lots of construction. By this time next year there will be lots of new buildings and new streets.

The new Vibrant Music Hall lights up Waukee at night. The first show in November brings Needtobreathe to the stage.

Not wanting to return to the gauntlet of construction on I-80, Jim turned north on Grand Prairie Parkway when we left Vibrant and drove until we reached University Avenue. Heading east on University, I felt like Dorothy landing in Oz. I had no idea how many strip shopping centers had replaced former cornfields to the west of Des Moines. We finally got back to Jordan Creek Parkway and more familiar territory. We headed home to relax before our evening out.

The show started at 7:30 p.m., but Vibrant opened its doors at 6. The venue has multiple bars and, for an extra charge, a VIP lounge so they likely intended the early opening to sell drinks. I appreciate that patrons could carry in their own sealed water bottle up to one gallon thus avoiding paying for water in an aluminum can that cost $5.

We concluded arriving between 6:30 and 7 would be early enough for us. We paid extra for premium parking nearer the entrance. Security went quickly as we were carrying no purses or bags. A friendly employee offered to show us to our seats. We were startled to see rows of cheap plastic folding chairs zipped tied together. Not what you expect for what the tickets cost. Laughter proved the best medicine for uncomfortable seating.

Cleese did not disappoint. He shared anecdotes of his days in the Monty Python troupe, how George Harrison came to fund “The Life of Brian,” why he loves politically incorrect humor and homage to his fellow Python, Graham Chapman, who died in 1989.

Cleese’s daughter Camilla opened with an uneven standup set and read questions from the audience for her dad. Her spin on the difficulties of being a tall woman didn’t resonate with me in a state where tall girls earn top college scholarships playing sports. The pleasures of an evening with the brilliant Cleese topped the shortcomings of the venue, but my preference remains with the more comfortable and centrally located spaces around the metro.

Margaret Ludington has lived in Altoona since 1971. She is a retired staff writer and editorial writer for the Herald-Index. Margaret is a mother of two, grandmother of four. She and her husband travel frequently and have visited every state except Alaska and five Canadian provinces.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Ludington: New Waukee venue Vibrant Music Hall has some shortcomings