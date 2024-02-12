Ludington: What's the real reason Reynolds wants to change Iowa's AEAs?

When I heard Gov. Kim Reynolds say she wanted to change Iowa’s system of Area Education Agencies (AEAs), including allowing school districts to contract with private providers for special education services, a red flag went up.

The Iowa Legislature created Area Education Agencies in 1974 to replace the old county systems and assure that all school districts and their students had equal access to a variety of support services. About 80% of the budget goes to special education, according to the Iowa Area Education Agencies website, iowaaea.org. The rest goes to such things as professional development, library materials, mental health services and helping districts meet state-mandated educational standards, to name just a fraction.

Each school budget includes AEA funding and the money comes from the same combination of state per pupil aid and property taxes as the rest of school budgets. AEAs can’t levy taxes.

Iowa has nine AEAs. Southeast Polk and Bondurant-Farrar are part of the Heartland AEA service area. The school board we elect appoints a member to the Heartland AEA board of directors. In turn, each AEA board appoints one of its members to the state AEA board. The Iowa Department of Education has oversight. The proposed legislation, as I understand it, would relegate the board of directors, now made up of a representative from each AEA, to an advisory role.

I made use of Heartland AEA’s library services back when my sons were attending Altoona Elementary and I was a volunteer. Many school districts joining forces can provide more books, more educational media, more professional resources, more student resources than any single district can do on its own. So why change?

I’m cynical enough to believe there’s a hidden agenda here. The governor has mentioned “private” providers for special education. Reynolds loves for-profit providers from Medicaid to the private firm administering her school vouchers. It might be worth investigating whether these for profits contribute to her campaigns.

Or maybe the AEA’s non-discrimination policy rankles. Could it be Reynolds and her supporters fear an AEA might help students without checking to make sure they are going by the name and sex they were assigned at birth?

Whatever the reason, it’s just another step toward substituting dictation from Des Moines for local control. I encourage you to contact your state representative and state senator to keep their hands off the AEA. It ain’t broke. They don’t need to fix it.

