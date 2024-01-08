Ludlow man arrested, accused of trying to lure two young girls into his car

Authorities arrested a man on Saturday accused of trying to entice two children into his car.

Michael Wilson, 35, of Ludlow, is charged with one count of enticement of a child under 16 and disorderly conduct.

Police say they responded to the area of 65 East Street just after noon on December 6 after receiving reports of a man watching two young girls.

The girls noticed Wilson allegedly watching them as they purchased from Walgreens at 54 East Street. Investigators say Wilson then approached the two girls in the parking lot and tried luring them into his car. The two girls ran from him and found their parents in the area, according to police.

Offices arriving at the scene found a gray Toyota Camry allegedly parked on the wrong side of the street, blocking the travel lane. According to police, the driver of the car, Wilson, was engaging with two adult women, who were identified as the mothers of the young girls.

Wilson was arrested and held on $15,040 cash bail. He was arraigned Monday morning in Palmer District Court.

“I would like to commend the efforts and professionalism of the police officers, dispatchers, and the shift sergeant for their quick response to a frantic 911 call,” said Chief Valadas. “Their response led to a detailed and thorough on-scene investigation that resulted in an arrest to a very serious crime.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

