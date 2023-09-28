Ludvig Aberg – a generational talent with young Rory McIlroy vibes

Not picking Ludvig Aberg, said Europe's captain Luke Donald would only have delayed the inevitable as he will play the next eight Ryder Cups - Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Luke Donald, the Europe captain, labelled him “a generational talent who I just had to pick” while Justin Rose, the elder statesman of the home side, called him “an absolute stud”.

If Ludvig Aberg’s stunning debut victory in the Alps had not been giddy enough then the praise he received after being named one of the six wildcards for the Ryder Cup in Rome in two weeks’ time, sent him soaring to environs seldom visited by rookies in the build-up to the game’s most rarefied event.

But then, the 23-year-old Swede has reached the perceived summit in male team golf quicker than even Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy or Jordan Spieth.

Aberg has played in only nine professional events since joining the paid ranks in June and will easily become the most inexperienced golfer ever to appear in the biennial match. And this status will only be reinforced by the fact that he will be the first to play in a Ryder Cup before he has teed it up in a major.

But here is the thing. Aberg’s ascent has been as staggering in its haste as it has been in its acceptance. Even if he had not won the European Masters on Sunday – overhauling world No 8 Matt Fitzpatrick in the process with four birdies in a row in the last five holes – the word is that Aberg would have been on the plane anyway.

All indications suggest Ludvig Aberg had done enough to earn a wild card even before winning at Crans on Sunday - JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The Liverpool fan, who dreamt of being a ball-playing midfielder at Anfield until he was 13, has forced jaws to hit fairways in record-breaking speed. Not least Donald’s.

“I played with him [on the PGA Tour] in Detroit in July and was blown away by his game,” Donald said on Monday, after unveiling Aberg alongside Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Shane Lowry, Sepp Straka and Nicolai Hojgaard, as his picks.

“He was a cool nine-under through 16 holes like it was nothing. He was calm, collected, he made everything look very simple. I haven’t played a lot with Jon Rahm, but when Rory was breaking out I thought ‘this kid is special’ and Ludvig fits in that.”

Furthermore, Aberg did exactly what his captain demanded. “I challenged him to come over to Europe and play a couple,” Donald said. “Ludvig was tied fourth in last week’s Czech Masters and, well, we all know what he did yesterday. It was like a walk in the park for him and for someone that is so inexperienced, it was just so, so impressive. I had to pick him.”

Rose concurs. The 43-year-old revealed that Aberg is one of the very few golfers who forces him to turn on his laptop. “Yeah, I don’t follow the college scene that carefully, but I was aware of this absolute stud turning pro and that, hey!, he’s European,” Rose said. “He’s one of the players who has such a very-impressive game to the point that, in the evening, even if you haven’t watched any coverage, you go to his Shot Tracker, click on the replays, and you go: ‘Oh my God! He hit it 340 yards down the middle of that fairway.’ He has a couple of weapons that are not at everyone’s disposal.”

The first of those talents is obvious to anyone who has seen Aberg exact carnage with his ball. He is very, very long and very accurate, a mixture that inspired Nicolas Colsaerts, Donald’s assistant captain, to declare: “From tee to green, he has the ball on a piece of string … and that piece of string can go as far as he likes.”

Since Aberg has been on the PGA Tour – he earned his card by his tremendous achievements at Texas in the US collegiate system that featured him becoming the only player alongside Rahm to win the Ben Hogan “Player of the Year” Award in back-to-back years – he has established himself at the top of the circuit’s driving charts – with world No 2 Rory McIlroy in second and world No 1 Scottie Scheffler in third.

Yet, as Rose intimated, there is more and that is the quality Donald witnessed in Michigan. “Composure: that’s his second weapon – calmness under pressure,” Rose said. “He turned pro in June and we started talking about the Ryder Cup in July. So, think about it, immediately at the start of his professional career he has played 75 percent of that time with the pressure of trying to make a Ryder Cup team. And then he won on the final day of the campaign to make it a no-brainer for the captain.

“From where he hits the ball off the tee, if he’s half-decent with his irons and wedges and putter, he’s going to be a force to be reckoned with in the world of golf.

Too much hype? Maybe, and, let’s be frank, the last thing Rome requires is yet another infamous ruin. But Donald is adamant he would simply have been delaying the inevitable if he had chosen the incredibly unlucky Adrian Meronk over Aberg instead.

“Look, if he wasn’t going to play this one he was going to play the next eight Ryder Cups, that’s how good I think he is,” Donald said. “I really do have a lot of faith and belief in Ludvig. He is a generational player, he’s going to be around a long time and he’s going to do amazing things.”

And Aberg. How does he feel? When asked following this latest graduation whether it is his ambition to be world No 1, he replied: “Oh, yeah. Absolutely.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.