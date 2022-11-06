When close to half the companies in Germany have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 15x, you may consider LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier AG (ETR:ECK) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 20.3x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

With earnings growth that's exceedingly strong of late, LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier has been doing very well. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings growth will be enough to outperform the broader market in the near future. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

How Is LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the market for P/E ratios like LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 330%. However, the latest three year period hasn't been as great in aggregate as it didn't manage to provide any growth at all. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

Weighing that recent medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 9.0% shows it's noticeably less attractive on an annualised basis.

With this information, we find it concerning that LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier is trading at a P/E higher than the market. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly limited recent growth rates and are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as a continuation of recent earnings trends is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Final Word

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier revealed its three-year earnings trends aren't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given they look worse than current market expectations. When we see weak earnings with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

You need to take note of risks, for example - LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

