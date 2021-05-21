Lufthansa’s Biggest Private Owner Sells $400 Million Stake

1 / 2

Lufthansa’s Biggest Private Owner Sells $400 Million Stake

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
William Wilkes
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Lufthansa AG’s second-largest shareholder sold more than half its stake in the airline group, three months after the death of family patriarch Heinz Hermann Thiele.

The shares fell on Friday after KB Holding GmbH sold 33 million shares at a 9.80 euros each, a 9.8% discount to their closing price a day earlier.

The family’s sale comes as Lufthansa prepares to raise about 3 billion euros ($3.7 billion) in new equity to unwind some of its 9 billion-euro state bailout. Thiele, who was a key player in Lufthansa’s survival talks after the coronavirus crisis slammed the industry, died in February without having completed making arrangements that would lighten his heirs’ inheritance-tax obligations.

Lufthansa shares dropped 5.6% to 10.26 euros as of 9:12 a.m. in Frankfurt.

Thiele built an around 12% stake in Lufthansa before his death at age 79. The timing of the 323 million-euro ($395 million) disposal means Thiele’s heirs received prices about one-third below pre-crisis levels.

Thiele took center stage last year as an activist investor in a drama gripping Lufthansa. After building his holding, he expressed dissatisfaction with the German government’s rescue plan, before ultimately supporting it.

Fleet Plans

Europe’s largest carrier has cut back on its fleet and staffing, and has recently started to pay back some of the aid. The company has investor approval to raisefor a capital increase of up to 5.5 billion euros to mend its balance sheet.

The Thiele family remains the largest private shareholder in Lufthansa, after the German government, which obtained a 20% holding with the bailout last year. The family had previously cut its stake to 10.1%, according to regulatory filings.

Thiele’s heirs may owe German authorities more than 5 billion euros in inheritance taxes, potentially the largest such bill in the country’s history, according to Manager Magazin. Thiele’s assets were meant to be placed in a foundation to reduce tax risks, but it wasn’t set up when he died, the magazine reported in April.

Read more: Heirs to German Industrial Fortune Face $6 Billion Tax Bill

Thiele built an empire spanning real estate, industrials and agriculture after starting his career in 1969 at Knorr-Bremse AG, the brake-system manufacturer he turned into a global leader.

(Updates with Friday’s trading. A previous version of this story corrected the spelling in KB Holding.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • U.K. Cases of Covid India Variant More Than Double in Week

    (Bloomberg) -- The number of U.K. cases of a worrying coronavirus variant from India more than doubled for a second week as authorities also monitor a new mutation of the virus, adding fresh doubt to U.K. plans to fully unlock the economy.Health officials have now detected 3,424 cases of the B1.617.2 variant, also known as VOC-21APR-02, Public Health England said Thursday in a statement. That’s up from 1,313 last week, and 520 a week earlier. They’re also investigating a mutation called VUI-21MAY-01, with 49 cases logged so far.Scientists at PHE say there is currently no evidence to suggest vaccines will be less effective in protecting people against severe illness from the India variant, but believe it could be more transmissible than the fast-spreading Kent variant that led to the country’s third lockdown in January.Prime Minister Boris Johnson said last week that he was “anxious” about the Indian variant, and warned that it could affect the country’s plans to reopen the remaining bits of the economy from lockdown on June 21.Those concerns prompted authorities to alter the country’s vaccination program, shortening the interval between doses. And even though stage 3 of the government’s reopening plan went ahead Monday, the fast spread of the new variant remain a cause for concern.“As we start to get back to normal life, it is very important that we do not become complacent,” Health Security Agency Chief Executive Officer Jenny Harries said in PHE’s statement. “All of us need to remain responsible and vigilant.”Nevertheless, ministers and officials this week have struck an increasingly optimistic tone, with the premier saying Wednesday that he has “increasing confidence” vaccines are working against all coronavirus variants. More than 70% of U.K. adults have now had at least one dose of vaccine, making the country’s program one of the most advanced in the world.Justice Secretary Robert Buckland told Sky News on Friday that caution was the “watchword” when it came to reopening the economy further. He said that even if social distancing rules were lifted as planned, he would continue to wear a mask if he had signs of a cold.Most of the 49 cases of the new variant under investigation are in Yorkshire and the Humber, in Northern England, according to PHE. “There is currently no evidence that this variant causes more severe disease or renders the vaccines currently deployed any less effective,” it said.On Monday, international holidays were allowed again, and pubs and restaurants were allowed to serve customers indoors. The government has said the final stage of reopening -- which will be June 21 at the earliest, is dependent on the evolution of the virus. (Updates with context and quote from Robert Buckland in third and eighth paragraphs.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Kohl’s Q1 sales soars past estimates

    Yahoo Finance Canada Reporter Alicja Siekierska joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel with the latest on Kohl’s Q1 earnings and LBrands news.

  • Vanguard Is Expanding Access to Private Equity. Most Investors Are Still Excluded, for Now.

    Money management giant Vanguard Group said qualified individual investors could have access to its private-equity strategies as soon as this summer.

  • Five Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Hundreds of Chinese companies trade in the U.S., but which China stocks should you consider? Here are the best Chinese stocks to buy and watch.

  • 'What’s really important?' Pandemic spurs quest for change for some workers

    Many Americans are rethinking their professional aspirations that bears a resemblance to the FIRE movement.

  • Huarong Bond Losses Spread Onshore, Risking Downward Spiral

    (Bloomberg) -- Concern over China Huarong Asset Management Co.’s financial health is deepening among domestic investors, threatening to worsen a selloff offshore.The firm’s thinly traded 19 billion yuan note due 2022 fell 12% to 70.2 yuan on Thursday, according to Bloomberg-compiled data, while its 3.54% domestic bond maturing in November dropped 24% to 75.3 yuan, both on pace for record lows. The company’s dollar bonds also declined, with a 3.75% bond due 2022 falling 5.5 cents on the dollar to 73.6 cents, its weakest level in more than a month. Its 4.5% perpetual dollar note was on track to close at a record low of around 53 cents in U.S. hours, Bloomberg-compiled prices show.Huarong’s domestic bonds had held up better than its dollar notes since the start of April as speculation grew over a possible debt restructuring at the company. The risk now is that a loss of confidence among mainland investors may reinforce nervousness offshore, creating a downward spiral. Several of China Huarong’s dollar notes are trading near their lows reached during the depths of the initial selloff last month.“Many factors could be involved in China Huarong’s debt resolution and it will take time for any proposal to be finalized,” said Li Gen, chief executive officer of Beijing BG Capital Management Ltd. “Although Huarong could get some liquidity support from banks, it’s still unclear whether bonds will be repaid at a discount in the long term.”There’s been little clarity from authorities over the distressed debt manager’s future in recent days, despite conflicting media reports about whether the central government will allow the company to default. Failure to repay its debts would upend the long-held expectation by investors that Beijing will support companies owned by the central government. That’s helping to fuel volatility in the bonds.Right now, the risk of a broader fallout in China’s credit market is low. Spreads on the nation’s domestic, lower-rated corporate bonds over comparable government notes are at about their lowest in two months, while yield premiums on offshore investment-grade bonds have improved since hitting a nine-month high at the height of the panic, Bloomberg-compiled data show.While this is positive for Beijing’s efforts to create better market discipline without triggering financial turmoil, some analysts have said the lack of market contagion could embolden authorities to limit support for the company.Caixin Media’s WeNews reported on May 12 that authorities had urged Huarong to solve its issues on its own. The New York Times said on Tuesday China’s government is “strongly committed” to making sure both foreign and domestic bondholders don’t receive full repayment of their principal.Huarong has been repaying its maturing bonds on time and said it had seen no change in government support. The company has the equivalent of about $2.83 billion in offshore and onshore bonds coming due through August, including a dollar note that matures Thursday, data compiled by Bloomberg show.A unit of the firm, China Huarong International Holdings Ltd., said it has wired funds for principal and interest payment on a $300 million bond due May 20, according to a company statement Thursday. The firm was profitable in the January-April period, it added.The financial giant owes domestic and international bondholders the equivalent of about $41 billion, following an ill-fated expansion under former Chairman Lai Xiaomin, who was executed for crimes including bribery in January. Huarong is majority owned by China’s Ministry of Finance and is deeply intertwined with the nation’s $54 trillion financial industry.(Updates with U.S. dollar bond trading in second paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • How Much $10,000 Invested In GameStop Stock This Year Is Worth Now

    Had you plunked $10,000 in GameStop stock this year you'd have much to celebrate. Now you can see the frenzy over the shorted stock not in the S&P 500.

  • Copper Rebounds as Demand Optimism Overcomes Fed, China Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper rebounded from Wednesday’s slump, buoyed by expectations that demand will remain resilient in the face of possible tapering by the U.S. Federal Reserve and China’s stepped-up efforts to jawbone prices lower.Sentiment improved with equities climbing and U.S. a report showing applications for state unemployment insurance fell last week to a fresh pandemic low. A falling dollar also helped underpin gains in metals.Copper slid the most since October on Wednesday amid worries that inflation threatens the economic recovery. Despite the pullback, major metal producers remain optimistic. The Chilean government’s copper agency Cochilco lifted its 2021 average price projection, saying a tight market and investor flows could send the metal to new all-time highs in the short term.“For the time being, global commodity demand signals are still firing on all cylinders, with the recent weakening still consistent with noise,” TD Securities analysts led by Bart Melek said in a note. But “the context points to risks of normalizing growth.”Minutes of the Fed’s last meeting released Wednesday indicated some Fed officials may be open “at some point” to discussing adjustments to the pace of massive bond purchases if the U.S. economy keeps progressing rapidly.In China, the cabinet expressed concerns Wednesday about the rise in commodities prices for a second week in a row, calling for more effort to curb “unreasonable” gains and preventing any impact on consumer prices. The meeting, chaired by Premier Li Keqiang, also called for a crackdown on speculation and hoarding.Copper rose 0.5% to settle at $10,048 a ton at 5:53 p.m. on the London Metal Exchange, after climbing as much as 1.8%. The metals slumped 3.9% on Wednesday, the most since Oct. 1. Most other LME metals advanced on Wednesday, while aluminum slipped.Alcoa Co.’s Chief Executive Officer Roy Harvey said demand for aluminum is “firing on all engines” this year and continues to grow “really, really quickly” in China and the rest of the world.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Pulls the Trigger on 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    There are experts out there in the stock market whose investing moves command respect. They’ve earned this through the long-term cultivation of a reputation for true savvy in finding solid returns – and few of these experts have the stature of billionaire financier Ray Dalio. Dalio got his start trading commodity futures on Wall Street, and in 1975 he founded Bridgewater Associates from his New York City apartment. Today, with Dalio still at the helm, Bridgewater generates over $46 billion in revenue and has over $140 billion in assets under management. Dalio has built his castle by sticking to three rules for his investments; First, he reminds us that “Diversifying well is the most important thing you need to do in order to invest well.” Dalio’s second tip is a reminder of the old market cliché that past performance will not guarantee a future return, but couched in his own style. He says, “Don't make the mistake of thinking those things that have gone up are better, rather than more expensive.” Finally, Dalio tells us to always “Do the opposite of what your instincts are.” Dalio would buy when others are selling, and sell when they are buying – and the results, in Bridgewater’s long-term success, are clear. Looking to Dalio for investing inspiration, we used TipRanks’ database to find out if three stocks the billionaire recently added to the fund represent compelling plays. According to the platform, the analyst community believes they do, with all of the picks earning “Strong Buy” consensus ratings. Let’s jump right in. Aptiv PLC (APTV) Aptiv has a long history in the automotive industry, where it used the name Delphi and was a staple of Detroit’s supply chain from the mid-90s until 2017. At that time, it spun off its remaining powertrain activities, and changed both its name and focus. In its modern incarnation, Aptiv works on the fusion of high-tech and automotive technology. The company develops software, networking, and computing platforms geared toward improving vehicle safety and efficiency. In January of this year, Aptiv unveiled ADAS, its open and scalable platform to enable software-defined vehicles while reducing complexity. The platform delivers high performance computing power to enhance connectivity and move a step closer to autonomous vehicle driving systems. The platform will also allow continuous updating over the vehicle’s lifespan. In Q1, Aptiv showed $4 billion at the top line, up 20% year-over-year. Operating income was $437 million, up almost 11% yoy, and EPS came in at $1.03. The EPS was down from the $6+ reported one year ago, but was in in-line with the $1.04 reported in the two most recent quarters. So, Aptiv is working to break new ground in automotive, and its work is turning a profit. It’s no wonder, then, that in Dalio added 256,497 shares to his existing holding in the stock in Q1 – an increase of more than 1,500%, and putting his stake in the company at $35.12 million at current valuation. Turning now to the analysts, the stock boasts a strong fan base, which includes Raymond James' 5-star analyst Brian Gesuale. “Business trends are solid, and a combination of typical conservatism and several uncontrollable industry dynamics (supply chain, input costs, etc.) leave ample opportunity for upward revisions and beats/raises through the balance of the year…. We continue to see APTV as one of the best positioned auto tech names to capitalize on the growth of green, connected, and autonomous technology adoption,” Gesuale noted. Based on all of the above, the analyst rates APTV an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $200 price target implies an upside of 46% for the coming year. (To watch Gesuale’s track record, click here) In general, the rest of the Street is in agreement. 11 Buys, 1 Hold and 1 Sell assigned in the last three months add up to a ‘Strong Buy’ consensus rating. In addition, its $170.33 average price target suggests 24% upside potential. (See APTV stock analysis on TipRanks) Vroom, Inc. (VRM) The second stock we're looking at, Vroom, is an online retailer that specializes in used cars, as well as parts and accessories, insurance, car rentals, and purchase financing. In short, Vroom is an online one-stop shop for automotive needs – for customers who aren’t looking to buy new, and are in the US. Vroom was founded in 2012, and went public last summer. The IPO was priced at $22, and shares closed at $47.90 in the first day’s trading. Overall, Vroom raised $467.5 million putting its stock on the market. In recent months, the company has been expanding its ‘last mile’ concierge service, delivering purchased vehicles and picking up customers’ old cars. The company added Detroit, LA, and Chicago to this service in May, and Denver in April. Last week, the company released its Q1 results, its fourth as a public entity. The quarter marked the third consecutive sequential revenue gain, and saw the top line reach $591.1 million. E-commerce accounted for $422.3 million of that revenue, up 81% from the year before, and total online vehicle sales reached 15,504 units, for a 96% yoy gain. Pulling the trigger on VRM in the first quarter, Bridgewater purchased over 47,000 shares. This is a new position in the stock for Dalio’s firm, and is currently worth $2.01 million. Weighing in on the company for Wedbush, five-star analyst Seth Basham points to its Q1 results as an encouraging sign. “VRM delivered solid 1Q21 results that exceeded buy side and sell side expectations… VRM is not only benefitting from strong market dynamics, but is also earning higher margins by nearly eliminating bottlenecks associated with its post-sales support processes and is investing to remain ahead of the growth in this and other key areas," Basham wrote. The analyst summed up, "With these strong results, solid guidance and continued improvements, we believe VRM could top its unchanged FY21 y/y growth goals of 100%+ e-commerce units and 200% gross profit and it could raise these targets with 2Q21 results." Unsurprisingly, Basham gives VRM shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating, along with a $60 price target that implies an upside of ~41% for the next 12 months. (To watch Basham’s track record, click here) With Buy reviews outnumbers Holds by 10 to 1, VRM shares have a solid Strong Buy consensus rating. The stock price is $42.60, and the average target, at $53.64, suggests a one-year upside of ~26%. (See VRM stock analysis at TipRanks) Tempur Sealy (TPX) From automotive, we’ll shift gears, slow down, and take a look at bedding. You probably don’t think much about your bed, mattress, or your pillow, but taken together, they’re big business. Tempur Sealy, which owns the well-known Tempur-Pedic, Stearns & Foster, and Sealy brands of bedding products, is a leader in the industry. Last year, the company saw its top—line revenue grow 18%, from $3.11 to $3.68 billion. Over the past 12 months, TPX shares have gained an impressive 155%, more than doubling in value. While the company did see a short-lived dip in sales during the corona crisis, business has rebounded since and each of the last three quarters has exceeded $1 billion at the top line. In April, TPX reported Q1 earnings, showing a 27% year-over-year increase in total revenue, along with EPS of 62 cents. The EPS number, while down sequentially from Q4, was up 121% year-over-year. The company reported a substantial yoy increase in net cash from operations, from $15 million to $86.3 million. We’re looking at a solid company, with a firm foundation, aspects sure to attract an investor interested in diversity and returns. Dalio’s firm bought 199,649 shares of TPX in Q1. This was a new position for Bridgewater, but a substantial one; at the current share price, it is worth $7.24 million. Among the bulls is Piper Sandler's 5-star analyst Peter Keith, who underscores the soundness of TPX investment. “TPX's competitive positioning remains at an all-time high, the bedding industry has never been healthier, the consumer is in excellent shape, and International should show sequential improvement in trends into 2022. While supply chain constraints have resulted in some disruption, TPX expects headwinds to moderate substantially by the end of Q2,” Keith opined. To this end, Keith rates TPX an Overweight (i.e. Buy), and gives it a price target of $50, suggesting a one-year upside of ~40%. (To watch Keith’s track record, click here) Wall Street clearly agrees with Keith here, as the stock’s 8 reviews on file include 6 to Buy and just 2 to Hold, for a Strong Buy consensus rating. The trading price is $35.83 and the $46 average price target implies a 28% upside from that level. (See TPX stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Author Hilary Mantel says UK needs written constitution

    The Wolf Hall writer bases her views on Boris Johnson's 2019 attempt to suspend Parliament.

  • Myanmar junta-appointed electoral body to dissolve Suu Kyi party -media

    Myanmar Now said the decision was made during a meeting with political parties that was boycotted by many parties including the NLD. The election fraud conducted by the NLD was illegal "so we will have to dissolve the party's registration", the chairman of the junta-backed Union Election Commission (UEC), Thein Soe, was cited in the report as saying."Those who did that will be considered as traitors and we will take action," said Thein Soe.

  • Lady Gaga says the producer that raped her dropped her off 'pregnant on a corner' after locking her in a studio for months

    The singer, 35, spoke about being raped at 19 years old in Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's Apple TV+ docuseries "The Me You Can't See."

  • Prince Harry said he was met with 'total silence or total neglect' when he asked the royal family to help Meghan Markle

    Prince Harry spoke in the new documentary series "The Me You Can't See" about how media attention affected Markle's mental health.

  • ”We’ve lost people”: The deep cost of political meddling at UNC.

    Nicole Hannah-Jones embarrassment is another blow to UNC’s reputation

  • Trump DOJ secretly obtained CNN Pentagon correspondent Barbara Starr's phone and email records

    The revelation follows news that the Trump administration had seized the phone records of multiple Washington Post reporters.

  • Trump slams 'wayward' Republicans for Capitol riot vote

    Thirty-five Republicans sided with Democrats to back an inquiry into the invasion of Congress.

  • Prince Harry accuses Royal family of 'total neglect' and 'bullying' in Apple TV series

    The Duke of Sussex has accused the Royal family of "total neglect" and of "bullying him into silence" as he said the Prince of Wales had told him that as he had suffered, his sons would suffer too. Prince Harry, 36, underwent a highly personal therapy session on camera for his new Apple TV documentary series, discussing traumatic memories from his childhood. He spoke extensively about his struggles with mental health and his disconnect with his family’s attitudes to the subject. The Duke said that he and the Duchess of Sussex were subjected to such a level of harassment on social media that he felt “completely helpless” and assumed that his family would help. “Every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, to stop just got met with total silence or total neglect,” he said. “We spent four years trying to make it work. We did everything that we possibly could to stay there and carry on doing the role and doing the job.”

  • Lady Gaga says a producer threatened to 'burn' all of her music if she didn't remove her clothes when she was 19

    The 35-year-old Grammy-winning musician spoke about her experience in Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's docuseries "The Me You Can't See."

  • Republicans explain their vote against Asian American hate crimes legislation

    The COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act will expedite the review of hate crimes related to the pandemic and expand efforts to make the reporting of hate crimes more accessible at local and state levels, including providing online reporting resources in multiple languages.

  • He was wanted in the rape of 2 kids in Washington state. Cops found him on a boat in Florida

    A 34-year old man accused of raping two children in Washington state in January was arrested this week on a boat on which he was living in Lee County, Florida.