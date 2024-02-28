Lufthansa calls for quick negotiations as staff starts 3-day strike

Employees of the Lufthansa Technik division demonstrate with flags in the departure hall in Terminal 1 at BER Airport. In the ground staff wage dispute at Germany's flagship carrier Lufthansa, technical staff began a three-day strike on Wednesday morning. Carsten Koall/dpa

Germany's largest airline Lufthansa called for quick negotiations in an ongoing wage dispute as technical staff started a three-day strike on Wednesday.

"This short-term call in the technical operations with just twelve hours' notice for a third so-called strike lasting three days is an incomprehensible and completely inappropriate escalation," the company said on Wednesday.

Verdi had been offered the opportunity to continue negotiations at any time, and this still applies, Lufthansa said.

"Specifically, we would like to continue negotiations on March 4, the first working day after the end of the strike." The aim remains to reach an agreement quickly, the company said.

The next round of negotiations was previously scheduled for March 13 and March 14.

