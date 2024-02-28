Lufthansa ground staff strike begins, passenger services unaffected

A poster with the inscription "Warning strike today" hangs at Lufthansa Technik in Hamburg. Bodo Marks/dpa

In the ground staff wage dispute at Germany's flagship carrier Lufthansa, technical staff began a three-day strike on Wednesday morning.

The strike began as planned at 6:00 am (0500 GMT), said Marvin Reschinsky, chief negotiator for the Verdi union. Passenger flights will not be affected this time.

According to Verdi, employees and trainees from Lufthansa Technik, Lufthansa Aviation Training and Lufthansa Technical Training are taking part in the nationwide action.

Lufthansa says it assumes that the strike will have "no major impact on the Lufthansa flight schedule" on Wednesday.

Passengers should nevertheless always check the status of their flight on lufthansa.com or in the Lufthansa app, the company said.

So far, Verdi has led two strikes lasting more than a full day in the conflict, each of which cancelled hundreds of flights.

The employee representatives recently rejected a new offer from Lufthansa as insufficient after two days of collective bargaining.

Lufthansa had submitted this after the latest wave of warning strikes by ground staff. The next negotiations are due to take place on March 13 and March 14.

