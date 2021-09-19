Lufthansa launches $2.5 billion capital increase to repay state bailout

A Lufthansa Airbus A320-200 plane is seen on the tarmac at the Lyon-Saint-Exupery airport in Colombier-Saugnieu near Lyon
Christoph Steitz
·2 min read

By Christoph Steitz

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Lufthansa said on Sunday it would launch a capital increase that was expected to raise 2.14 billion euros ($2.51 billion) to pay back part of a state bailout Germany's top airline received during the coronavirus crisis.

The subscription period for the widely-expected rights issue, involving the issue of about 597.7 million new shares, would run from Sept. 22 to Oct. 5, Lufthansa said.

The airline will use the net proceeds to repay a chunk of the 9 billion euro government bailout it received last year to stay afloat throughout the COVID pandemic, which resulted in the Economic Stabilisation Fund (ESF) taking a stake in the group.

"We have always made it clear that we will only retain the stabilisation package for as long as it is necessary," Chief Executive Carsten Spohr said.

"We are therefore proud that we can now deliver on our promise and repay the measures faster than originally expected. We can now fully focus on the further transformation of the Lufthansa Group," he said.

Lufthansa said that based on its operating performance in July and August it expected to post positive adjusted earnings before interest and tax in the third quarter.

Insiders told Reuters this year that Lufthansa was planning a capital increase of roughly 3 billion euros but Spohr has said lower pension liability had reduced the need for fresh capital in the past months.

A number of funds under the management of Blackrock have entered into a sub-underwriting agreement for a total of 300 million euros as part of the capital increase and have committed to fully exercise their subscription rights, Lufthansa said.

If it participates in the rights issue the ESF has committed to selling its current 15.94% stake in Lufthansa six months after the completion of the share sale at the earliest, while it will be sold no later than two years later, Lufthansa said.

"We also remain committed to further explore portfolio measures when full value can be achieved to maximize the value and strategic flexibility of the Group," Lufthansa Chief Financial Officer Remco Steenbergen said.

($1 = 0.8529 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Evergrande says six execs redeemed investment products in advance

    Six executives of China's heavily indebted Evergrande had redeemed some of the company's investment products in advance earlier this year, the property group said on Saturday. Between May 1 and Sept. 7, the six executives made early redemptions of 12 investment products, Evergrande said in a statement on its website, without identifying the executives or giving details on the nature of the products. "Regarding the early redemption of Evergrande wealth investment products by some managers, the group company views the matter seriously," the company said.

  • Microsoft Is About to Return an Absurd Amount of Cash to Shareholders

    While high-growth, meme, and cryptocurrency stocks get all the attention these days, cloud giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) just continues to do what it's always done under CEO Satya Nadella: mint money and return it to shareholders. Similarly, older investors looking for value stocks and dividends shouldn't dismiss Microsoft either. Does it have a high dividend?

  • Got $100,000? These Dividend Stocks Can Collectively Net You Almost $8,700 in Annual Income

    With yields ranging from 7.4% to 10.2%, these ultra-high-yield stocks can pad investors' pocketbooks.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Not many know what a powerful wealth compounding machine dividend stocks are. With reinvested dividends, those gains more than doubled to over 2,400%, proving time and again why dividend stocks are so worthy of your money. While you must never chase yields blindly, there's nothing like it if you can invest in dividend stocks that support their high yields with stable and growing dividends.

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats That Just Went on Sale

    With the stock market hovering around an all-time high, risk-averse investors may be looking for safer investments that can generate income even if there's a market downturn. Dividend Aristocrats, which are members of the S&P 500 that have raised their annual payouts for at least 25 consecutive years, tend to be large and often stodgy companies. Although prone to underperforming a growth-orientated market like the one we are in, these companies offer consistent and reliable performance with a track record you can count on.

  • Should You Be Worried About a Stock Market Crash? Here's What the Data Suggests

    Since bottoming out on March 23, 2020, the benchmark index has more than doubled in value. To be upfront, we're never going to know precisely when a stock market crash will begin, how long it'll last, or how steep the decline will be. With that being said, there are a number of figures which suggest a stock market crash could be on the horizon.

  • 4 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2035

    Stocks with game-changing growth potential can grow exponentially in a matter of years, but among the many companies aggressively pursuing growth today, only a handful seem capable of making it through the stock gyrations and hitting the coveted $1 trillion market capitalization by 2035. To be able to get your hands on a potential trillion-dollar company early in the game is a dizzyingly tempting idea, though, so I dug deep into the hundreds of stocks with a market capitalization of more than $100 million to see which ones could go that far. Many use Visa (NYSE: V) cards, but few are aware of the kind of growth the company can enjoy in coming years.

  • 3 Marijuana Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Marijuana presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity because it is an emerging industry with plenty of growth ahead. The question for investors, though, is which marijuana stocks are the best to buy and hold for the long term. Three marijuana stocks that fit the bill are Curaleaf (OTC: CURLF), Trulieve Cannabis (OTC: TCNNF), and Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR).

  • Buying These 2 Stocks Is a Good Way to Hedge Against a Market Crash

    There's never a shortage of confident-sounding predictions about what's coming up for Wall Street, but no one ever knows for sure when the next market crash will hit. Indexes have soared so far in 2021, mainly thanks to surging spending by consumers and businesses.

  • Warren Buffett’s Grandnephew Is Beating Berkshire Hathaway

    Shares of Boston Omaha, co-run by Alex Buffett Rozek, are outperforming Berkshire Hathaway stock this year. Boston Omaha just trimmed an investment in Dream Finders Homes last week.

  • These 3 Cathie Wood Stocks Could Give You an Early Retirement

    Famed investor Cathie Wood attracted major public attention last year, and for good reason. The pandemic actually propelled many of her big portfolio holdings, which focus on companies that utilize innovative technology to disrupt traditional industries. As an individual investor looking to boost your returns, you can gain exposure to some of Cathie Wood's best stocks by investing in their shares directly.

  • 3 Winning Stocks Down 33% (or More) to Buy Hand Over Fist

    For nearly 18 months, investors have enjoyed a historic bounce-back rally in the stock market. The following trio of stocks are all down at least 33%, if not more, from their 52-week highs, but can be confidently bought hand over fist by investors. The first winning stock that's been beaten down of late is technology-driven real estate company Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN).

  • 3 Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying That Should Be on Your List Too

    ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood stands out to investors for generating consistently outsized returns. This focus on insights differentiates it from Snowflake, which identifies itself as a complete database, or Salesforce.com's Tableau, which serves as a data visualization tool.

  • The 1 Value Stock I'm Buying Right Now

    Semiconductor manufacturer Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) was asleep at the wheel as rival Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) rose from the dead. AMD's products were terrible from 2011 through 2017, built on a failed architecture that came nowhere close to competing with Intel. AMD is now on the fourth generation of Zen, and its chips have surpassed Intel on essentially every metric.

  • 10 Healthcare Stocks to Buy According to Mario Gabelli

    In this article, we discuss the 10 healthcare stocks to buy according to Mario Gabelli. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Healthcare Stocks to Buy According to Mario Gabelli. Veteran investor Mario Gabelli is now almost 80-years-old with an incredibly long and successful career on […]

  • China defends clampdown on tech firms in a meeting with Wall St execs - Bloomberg News

    Investors' concerns over the regulatory crackdown has led to sharp sell-offs on China's share markets, reducing the market capitalisation of some of its largest companies including Alibaba Group Holding Limited. China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) Vice Chairman Fang Xinghai explained during the meeting that recent actions were taken to strengthen regulations for companies with consumer-facing platforms, and improve data privacy and national security, the report https://bloom.bg/39iLhKH said, citing people familiar with the matter. The three-hour meeting of the China-U.S. Financial Roundtable on Thursday included the head of the People's Bank of China, and executives from Goldman Sachs Group Inc , Citadel and other Wall Street powerhouses, Bloomberg reported.

  • Gold price: Here's why the yellow metal could double and the best ways to buy it

    Here's how to dabble in the most popular investment in human history.

  • T-Mobile's Newest Partner Could Propel Its Growth

    T-Mobile's (NASDAQ: TMUS) is heavily focused right now in rural markets. Starting next month, Walmart shoppers will be able to buy a new phone and activate it on T-Mobile's network at 2,300 of its stores. Walmart's rural presence can help get T-Mobile in front of more customers at a point in time where it has a massive advantage in those markets.

  • 3 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in a Market Pull-Back

    It could be a while until a correction occurs, and that sort of strategy would have caused you to miss out on the past year of market growth. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is a rockstar tech stock with outstanding growth catalysts, and it's returned more than 230% since the pandemic market bottom in March 2020. Nvidia is the global market leader in PC graphics processor units (GPU), with 83% market share.

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash: These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

    These companies are losing to the market in 2021. But under the surface, the businesses are revving up.