Lufthansa operations to resume as airport staff strike ends

Travelers walk through the departure hall at Rhine-Main Airport. The warning strike by Lufthansa ground staff has ended. The wage talks with Verdi continue. Andreas Arnold/dpa

Operations at Germany's largest airline were expected to normalize on Wednesday after this month's second wave of strikes by Lufthansa employees came to an end.

"Lufthansa plans to gradually resume flight operations in Frankfurt and Munich after the end of the Verdi strike on Wednesday morning," said a company spokesman.

Trade union Verdi had called on employees to put down their work for a second time this month in an ongoing wage dispute with the airline.

Negotiations are set to resume on Wednesday.

Due to the effects of the 35-hour strike by ground staff, there could be delays or cancellations in some cases during the course of the day, the airline spokesman said.

The company is asking customers to regularly check their flight status on the Lufthansa website or app.

The strike by technicians, logistics and counter staff was particularly noticeable on Tuesday at the Munich and Frankfurt hubs, where flights were still being cancelled on Wednesday.

Strikes also took place at the airports in Hamburg, Berlin, Dusseldorf, Cologne/Bonn and Stuttgart.

Verdi is demanding a 12.5% pay rise for the more than 20,000 employees as well as a one-year inflation compensation bonus of €3,000 ($3,240). Lufthansa recently offered the bonus and around 10% more pay for a term of 25 months.

